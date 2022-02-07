Facts

13:09 07.02.2022

Wanted MP Kuzminykh detained – NABU

Wanted MP Kuzminykh detained – NABU

On Monday, February 7, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) detained MP of Ukraine Serhiy Kuzminykh, previously put on the wanted list, who was exposed for receiving UAH 558,000 in unlawful benefit, the NABU press service reports.

"NABU and SAPO have just detained the incumbent MP on suspicion of receiving UAH 558,000 in unlawful benefit. He was wanted in connection with hiding from law enforcement officers. The MP will be handed a petition for a preventive measure," NABU said on the Telegram channel.

The name of the MP is not indicated, however, it follows from the information that we are talking about Kuzminykh.

Tags: #kuzminykh #nabu
