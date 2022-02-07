Facts

11:25 07.02.2022

Ukraine sees 23,378 new COVID-19 cases, 5,024 recoveries, 115 deaths in past 24 hours

As of Monday morning, 23,378 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, 5,024 people recovered, and 115 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"During the day on February 6, some 23,378 new cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine [including 2,242 children and 394 healthcare workers]; 18,626 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. Some 5,741 people received the first dose, the second dose – 8,028 people, 86 people received an additional dose, and 4,771 people received a booster dose. Also, 2,699 people were hospitalized over the past day, 115 people died, and 5,024 people recovered," the message on the ministry's telegram channel says.

A day earlier, on February 6, new cases of COVID-19 reached 27,851, on February 5, some 42,533 new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day and some 43,778 people fell ill with coronavirus on February 4.

Over the entire time of the pandemic in Ukraine: 4.307 million people fell ill; 3.681 million people recovered; and 101,392 people died.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 15,458,482 people have been vaccinated, of which 15,458,480 people received the first dose, 14,780,566 people received two doses, 20,332 people received an additional dose, and 459,230 people received a booster dose. A total of 30,718,608 vaccinations were carried out.

