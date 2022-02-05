Ukraine records 42,533 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

As of Saturday morning, 42,533 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were recorded in Ukraine, 9,628 people recovered, 185 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"During the day on February 4, some 42,533 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine (of which 4,268 were children, 920 were health workers); 76,350 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. Some 22,352 people received the first dose, 29,708 people received the second dose, 617 people received an additional dose, 23,673 people received a booster dose. Also, 3,918 people were hospitalized over the past day; 185 patients died; 9,628 people recovered," the message on the department's telegram channel says.

The day before, on February 4, some 43,778 cases of coronavirus were recorded, on February 3, some 39,620 new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day, on February 2, there were 35,014 new cases of coronavirus, on February 1, some 30,768 new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day.

For the entire period of pandemic in Ukraine: a total of 4,256,208 people got sick with COVID-19; some 3,669,979 people recovered; 101,168 people died.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 15,442,559 people have been vaccinated, of which 15,442,557 people received the first dose, 14,758,350 people received two doses, 20,040 people received an additional dose, and 444,730 people received a booster dose. A total of 30,665,677 vaccinations were carried out.