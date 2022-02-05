Facts

12:30 05.02.2022

'Diia.City' is one of best tax systems worldwide, providing 5 times lower taxes than tax payment under general system - Fedorov

2 min read
'Diia.City' is one of best tax systems worldwide, providing 5 times lower taxes than tax payment under general system - Fedorov

The legal regime of Diia.City is one of the best tax systems in the world, which provides five times lower tax load than the tax payment under the general system, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"At a large-scale event from our team, we will launch a special legal regime for IT Diia.City. It will be one of the best tax systems in the world. Five times lower than if you now pay taxes under the general system," Fedorov wrote in his telegram channel following a meeting with representatives of the IT industry.

He said that before the launch of the "Diia.City" mode, it was important to hold a meeting with Ukrainian companies and is convinced that the project will make it possible to realize the potential of Ukraine in this direction.

"We created this project to help the IT industry, and it will continue to develop. Ukraine can become a powerful technology hub. Diia.City will make it possible to realize this potential more efficiently," Fedorov wrote.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said that the expected result from the launch of Diia.City is an increase in the income of the IT industry from $6 billion to $16.5 billion.

As reported, on Friday President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with representatives of the IT industry, where they discussed pressing issues of the industry development and the launch of a special legal and tax regime "Diia.City".

Tags: #diia #fedorov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:02 14.01.2022
Ukrainians' data safe - Minister Fedorov in connection with hacker attack

Ukrainians' data safe - Minister Fedorov in connection with hacker attack

10:47 05.01.2022
Ministry of Digital Transformation launches push-notifications to check credit history in Diia

Ministry of Digital Transformation launches push-notifications to check credit history in Diia

11:12 03.01.2022
Number of users of Diia app exceeds 13 mln Ukrainians, 72 state services available online - Fedorov

Number of users of Diia app exceeds 13 mln Ukrainians, 72 state services available online - Fedorov

10:57 29.11.2021
Diia users can now download the COVID vaccination certificate in PDF format

Diia users can now download the COVID vaccination certificate in PDF format

12:54 08.11.2021
Diia moves to fault-tolerant infrastructure, by 2022 state data center to be completed

Diia moves to fault-tolerant infrastructure, by 2022 state data center to be completed

16:38 13.09.2021
'White' hackers do not find vulnerabilities in Diia - Fedorov

'White' hackers do not find vulnerabilities in Diia - Fedorov

11:25 01.09.2021
Fedorov in favor of opening representative offices of Google, YouTube in Ukraine

Fedorov in favor of opening representative offices of Google, YouTube in Ukraine

15:05 16.07.2021
Digital Transformation Ministry to cooperate with Amazon Web Services to develop cloud technologies in Ukraine

Digital Transformation Ministry to cooperate with Amazon Web Services to develop cloud technologies in Ukraine

17:58 02.06.2021
Rada passes at first reading tax bill on Diia City

Rada passes at first reading tax bill on Diia City

16:35 17.05.2021
Vaccination certificates planned to be launched in Diia app in July

Vaccination certificates planned to be launched in Diia app in July

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Head of European Council discusses situation in region with Zelensky

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine records 42,533 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Feb 7-8

Zelensky, German Chancellor to meet on Feb 14 – President's Office

LATEST

Stoltenberg, Macron discuss build-up of Russian military power around Ukraine

Head of European Council discusses situation in region with Zelensky

MPs can apply to Constitutional Court on conformity with Constitution of president's appointment of Sukhachov as director of SBI - Razumkov

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine records 42,533 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien urges SAPO election panel to stop listening to corrupt interests

German Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on Feb 7-8

Canada sends plane with military assistance, instructors to Ukraine

At least 70% of adult Ukrainians must be COVID-19 vaccinated by end of 2022 – updated national vaccination plan

Zelensky thanks Ukrainian futsal team for game: You're our heroes

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD