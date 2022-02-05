'Diia.City' is one of best tax systems worldwide, providing 5 times lower taxes than tax payment under general system - Fedorov

The legal regime of Diia.City is one of the best tax systems in the world, which provides five times lower tax load than the tax payment under the general system, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"At a large-scale event from our team, we will launch a special legal regime for IT Diia.City. It will be one of the best tax systems in the world. Five times lower than if you now pay taxes under the general system," Fedorov wrote in his telegram channel following a meeting with representatives of the IT industry.

He said that before the launch of the "Diia.City" mode, it was important to hold a meeting with Ukrainian companies and is convinced that the project will make it possible to realize the potential of Ukraine in this direction.

"We created this project to help the IT industry, and it will continue to develop. Ukraine can become a powerful technology hub. Diia.City will make it possible to realize this potential more efficiently," Fedorov wrote.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said that the expected result from the launch of Diia.City is an increase in the income of the IT industry from $6 billion to $16.5 billion.

As reported, on Friday President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with representatives of the IT industry, where they discussed pressing issues of the industry development and the launch of a special legal and tax regime "Diia.City".