Facts

12:33 04.02.2022

Reznikov: Territorial defense units planned to be fully staffed by peacetime staff by late Feb

3 min read
Reznikov: Territorial defense units planned to be fully staffed by peacetime staff by late Feb

The completion of the territorial defense units in Ukraine according to the peacetime state will probably be completed by the end of February, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"Today, a 70% managerial core has been formed along all border regions in peacetime, which allows to perform tasks. By the end of February, we plan to complete the formation [of units] of all regions with a peacetime staff at the level of 10,000 [military personnel]," Reznikov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

He clarified that at the moment the first stage of the formation of territorial defense units (according to the peacetime state) is continuing, within which it is planned to recruit 10,000 professional servicemen, who will become the headquarters command and management core of the Defense Forces.

"These are not voluntary squads, they are not some kind of voluntary formations of local self-government bodies. This is not an amateur activity. These are the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Reznikov stressed.

The head of the Ministry of Defense noted that the deployment of territorial defense units can occur only under the condition of "absolutely accurate interaction" with local self-government bodies, local state administrations of the district, regional and city levels.

"To date, they have been sent requests and needs for the formation of the material and technical base [units of the territorial defense forces]. These are premises, fuel, transport, and some assistance, in particular, in clothing. With my signature, they were sent to the heads of the Regional State Administrations, the head of the Kyiv City State Administration. We are waiting for their response, support, possibly appeals to sessions, to representative bodies: City Councils, Regional Councils, with a request for the opportunity to support us," Reznikov stressed.

According to the minister, at the moment the main task is the formation of 176 military units of the territorial defense units, as well as brigades and battalions of 130,000 reservists.

The next stage he called the possible creation of volunteer formations of territorial defense forces in small settlements.

"Settlements where there is no need to create a battalion or a brigade from among local residents-hunters who have a permit for hunting weapons, who understand the terrain, have a certificate that they have not been criminally prosecuted, are not registered in a drug dispensary, etc., they can create volunteer formations to ensure the fulfillment of tasks in this location," the minister said.

However, he clarified that the decision on the formation of such units would be made by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny.

Tags: #reznikov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:23 03.02.2022
Ukraine ready for talks in Istanbul, in any place with disengagement, independence from Russia – Defense Minister

Ukraine ready for talks in Istanbul, in any place with disengagement, independence from Russia – Defense Minister

11:55 03.02.2022
Special security regime at storage sites of military weapons, equipment from partners, strengthened - Reznikov

Special security regime at storage sites of military weapons, equipment from partners, strengthened - Reznikov

13:34 28.01.2022
Reznikov: If Germany doesn't change its position on repelling Russia's aggression, Berlin will have to deal with problem of GDR

Reznikov: If Germany doesn't change its position on repelling Russia's aggression, Berlin will have to deal with problem of GDR

12:18 28.01.2022
Reznikov: No military actions noticeably different from what happened last spring being observed now

Reznikov: No military actions noticeably different from what happened last spring being observed now

11:15 28.01.2022
Reznikov on assistance received from Ukraine's partners: This figure is more optimistic than media say

Reznikov on assistance received from Ukraine's partners: This figure is more optimistic than media say

12:22 25.01.2022
Recognition of so-called 'L/DNR' to be step of Russia to withdraw from Minsk agreements - Reznikov

Recognition of so-called 'L/DNR' to be step of Russia to withdraw from Minsk agreements - Reznikov

15:34 07.12.2021
Defense Minister: There will be a 'bloody massacre' if Russia invades

Defense Minister: There will be a 'bloody massacre' if Russia invades

09:54 06.12.2021
Reznikov: Number of Russian military personnel near Ukrainian border may increase to 175,000

Reznikov: Number of Russian military personnel near Ukrainian border may increase to 175,000

14:32 03.12.2021
State defense procurement order fulfilled at 85% of plan - Minister Reznikov

State defense procurement order fulfilled at 85% of plan - Minister Reznikov

13:48 03.12.2021
Some 94,300 Russian troops deployed on Russia's territory, Ukraine's temporary occupied territories may be involved in escalation – Reznikov

Some 94,300 Russian troops deployed on Russia's territory, Ukraine's temporary occupied territories may be involved in escalation – Reznikov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, EU and NATO launch new format for discussing security issues – Chentsov

Yermak infected with COVID-19

No Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas over last three weeks – Reznikov

Special security regime at storage sites of military weapons, equipment from partners, strengthened - Reznikov

Biden approves deploying more US forces to Eastern Europe

LATEST

German FM to visit Ukraine, go to contact line

Erdogan says Zelensky agree to meeting with Putin in Turkey – media

Kuleba: Let's hope talks of advisers of Normandy Four leaders will take place in format of personal meeting

Scholz to pay visit to Ukraine on Feb 14 – media

Ambassador Korniychuk: Israeli Foreign Minister should talk to Ukrainian counterpart to get real picture

Ten people hospitalized due to overturning of Kyiv-Romny minibus in Poltava region – Emergency Service

Elections to Kyiv's district councils to be held on Oct 30

Ukraine, EU and NATO launch new format for discussing security issues – Chentsov

Yermak infected with COVID-19

Kyiv builds infrastructure for IoT, plans to install sensors and launch 'smart' solutions for city

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD