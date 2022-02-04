Ten people hospitalized due to overturning of Kyiv-Romny minibus in Poltava region – Emergency Service

Ten people with various injuries have been hospitalized as a result of the overturning of the Kyiv-Romny minibus on the road in Lubensky district (Poltava region), the night before, the press service of the State Emergency Service has reported.

"At about 19:40 on February 3, near the village of Vyshneve, Lubensky district, a car collided with a Kyiv-Romny minibus, followed by overturning to the side of the minibus, as a result of which 10 people were injured, who were hospitalized with varying degrees of severity," the State Emergency Service said on its website on Friday morning.

Five people and one piece of equipment were involved in unblocking the victims, the State Emergency Service reported.