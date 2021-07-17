Sixteen people hospitalized due to roll-over of Kyiv–Wroclaw bus in Rivne region

As a result of the roll-over of Kyiv-Wroclaw bus in Dubensky district of Rivne region on Saturday night, 16 people were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, the press service of the State Emergency Service reported.

"At 03:45 on July 17, near the town of Radyviliv, Dubensky district, on the road, the driver of a regular bus route Kyiv - Wroclaw (there were 40 people) lost control and rolled over, as a result of which 16 people with injuries of varying severity were hospitalized in hospitals," the Service staff said in its morning update on Saturday.

The State Emergency Service engaged 20 people and units of equipment.