Kuleba: Ukraine thanks Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, USA for establishing Partnership Fund for Resilient Ukraine

"Grateful to Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the United States for establishing the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine, a UK-led multi-year and multi-donor programme worth GBP 35 million. Timely support for Ukraine's resilience and communities in our southern and eastern regions," Kuleba said in the Twitter microblog.

