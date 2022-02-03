Facts

10:30 03.02.2022

Kuleba: Ukraine thanks Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, USA for establishing Partnership Fund for Resilient Ukraine

Ukraine is grateful to Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the United States for establishing the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Grateful to Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the United States for establishing the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine, a UK-led multi-year and multi-donor programme worth GBP 35 million. Timely support for Ukraine's resilience and communities in our southern and eastern regions," Kuleba said in the Twitter microblog.

As reported, the United States, Sweden, Switzerland, Great Britain and Canada have launched the joint international Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine worth GBP 35 million.

