Ukrainian FM to pay visits to Czech Republic, France, Spain on Aug 28-31

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will visit the Czech Republic, the French Republic and the Kingdom of Spain this week in fulfillment of the priorities set by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Ukrainian diplomacy.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on August 28 in Prague, at the invitation of his Czech colleague Jan Lipavský, Kuleba will address the heads of diplomatic missions of the Czech Republic as an honored guest of the annual conference of ambassadors.

The minister will also hold bilateral talks on the development of military-technical cooperation.

"On August 29-30, in Paris, the minister will hold talks with the leadership of France and leading companies of the French military-industrial complex. At the invitation of his French colleague Catherine Colonna, he will also become an honored guest of the conference of French ambassadors," the MFA said.

In addition, on August 31 in Toledo, Spain, the MFA head will take part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

According to the ministry, the core subjects of negotiations in the Czech Republic, France and Spain will be new arms supplies, in particular, strengthening air defense, promoting the Peace Formula, preparing for the Global Peace Summit, and opening negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by the end of 2023.

"Another important goal of the meetings will be to attract European companies and the EU as a whole to participate in the first Defense Industries Forum, which will be held in Ukraine in the autumn," the Foreign Ministry said.