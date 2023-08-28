Facts

10:51 28.08.2023

Ukrainian FM to pay visits to Czech Republic, France, Spain on Aug 28-31

2 min read
Ukrainian FM to pay visits to Czech Republic, France, Spain on Aug 28-31

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will visit the Czech Republic, the French Republic and the Kingdom of Spain this week in fulfillment of the priorities set by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Ukrainian diplomacy.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on August 28 in Prague, at the invitation of his Czech colleague Jan Lipavský, Kuleba will address the heads of diplomatic missions of the Czech Republic as an honored guest of the annual conference of ambassadors.

The minister will also hold bilateral talks on the development of military-technical cooperation.

"On August 29-30, in Paris, the minister will hold talks with the leadership of France and leading companies of the French military-industrial complex. At the invitation of his French colleague Catherine Colonna, he will also become an honored guest of the conference of French ambassadors," the MFA said.

In addition, on August 31 in Toledo, Spain, the MFA head will take part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

According to the ministry, the core subjects of negotiations in the Czech Republic, France and Spain will be new arms supplies, in particular, strengthening air defense, promoting the Peace Formula, preparing for the Global Peace Summit, and opening negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by the end of 2023.

"Another important goal of the meetings will be to attract European companies and the EU as a whole to participate in the first Defense Industries Forum, which will be held in Ukraine in the autumn," the Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #visits #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

10:40 15.08.2023
As result of massive missile attack on Ukraine, four people killed, 16 wounded – preliminary data

As result of massive missile attack on Ukraine, four people killed, 16 wounded – preliminary data

21:01 07.08.2023
Kuleba calls on USA to provide Ukraine with ATACMS to enhance its long-range capabilities

Kuleba calls on USA to provide Ukraine with ATACMS to enhance its long-range capabilities

16:20 04.08.2023
Kuleba: Ukraine's Peace Formula is essentially the UN Charter put into action

Kuleba: Ukraine's Peace Formula is essentially the UN Charter put into action

15:36 03.08.2023
September-December to be ‘heavyweight’ for Ukrainian diplomacy – Kuleba

September-December to be ‘heavyweight’ for Ukrainian diplomacy – Kuleba

15:22 22.07.2023
Management of charitable organization Misericordia discusses further cooperation with Ukraine at President's Office

Management of charitable organization Misericordia discusses further cooperation with Ukraine at President's Office

19:04 20.07.2023
Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

16:50 19.07.2023
Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

14:31 19.07.2023
Kuleba: Prigozhin's rebellion exposes weakness of Putin regime to entire world, but most importantly, to people of Russia

Kuleba: Prigozhin's rebellion exposes weakness of Putin regime to entire world, but most importantly, to people of Russia

21:03 18.07.2023
Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

16:19 18.07.2023
Kuleba at UN Security Council urges to force Russia to return to grain initiative, stop playing 'hunger games'

Kuleba at UN Security Council urges to force Russia to return to grain initiative, stop playing 'hunger games'

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We need to learn to live like Israel

Russians launch missile attack on Hoholive, Poltava region, preliminary two killed

SBI investigating collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region, resulting in death of three pilots

In Italy, bus with Ukrainian tourists collides with truck, injuring 14 people

Second vessel since war start leaves Odesa outside grain corridor

LATEST

Zelenskyy would like to hold elections within year, but sees many obstacles

Zelenskyy: Some Ukrainian partners not ready for war on Russian territory

Zelenskyy: We need to learn to live like Israel

Russians launch missile attack on Hoholive, Poltava region, preliminary two killed

SBI investigating collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region, resulting in death of three pilots

In Italy, bus with Ukrainian tourists collides with truck, injuring 14 people

MFA considers it categorically unacceptable to extend ban on import of Ukrainian grain until 2023 end in some EU countries

Second vessel since war start leaves Odesa outside grain corridor

Defense forces eliminate 640 occupiers, 18 artillery systems in past day

Ukrainian aviation carries out 12 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD