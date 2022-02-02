Facts

17:43 02.02.2022

Pentagon puts several thousand more US troops on standby for deployment to Europe – media

1 min read
Pentagon puts several thousand more US troops on standby for deployment to Europe – media

The U.S. Department of Defense has ordered additional few thousand U.S. troops to be put on standby in case they are deployed to Europe due to the tense situation around Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said, citing U.S. officials.

"The Pentagon has also ordered several thousand more troops be put on standby for deployment [to Europe], in addition to the 8,500 forces who received such an order last week," the publication said.

The Pentagon is expected to announce later Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden has given formal approval to deploy additional forces in Eastern Europe.

Tags: #troops #pentagon
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:38 26.01.2022
Number of Russian troops not enough for full-scale offensive against Ukraine along entire border – Kuleba

Number of Russian troops not enough for full-scale offensive against Ukraine along entire border – Kuleba

09:29 06.01.2022
US, UK Secretaries of Defense support Ukraine's sovereignty – Pentagon

US, UK Secretaries of Defense support Ukraine's sovereignty – Pentagon

10:34 14.12.2021
Pentagon is in constant dialogue with Kyiv on necessary assistance – Kirby

Pentagon is in constant dialogue with Kyiv on necessary assistance – Kirby

11:40 09.12.2021
USA to send small arms, ammunition to Ukraine's defense forces this week – Pentagon

USA to send small arms, ammunition to Ukraine's defense forces this week – Pentagon

10:42 09.12.2021
Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

09:29 09.12.2021
Deployment of additional US forces in eastern Europe is possible only if Russia attacks on Ukraine – Pentagon

Deployment of additional US forces in eastern Europe is possible only if Russia attacks on Ukraine – Pentagon

09:39 26.11.2021
US Dpty Defense Sec announces support for NATO's eastern flank amid Russian actions on Ukraine's border – Pentagon

US Dpty Defense Sec announces support for NATO's eastern flank amid Russian actions on Ukraine's border – Pentagon

17:38 01.11.2021
Ukrainian Defense Ministry denies data about buildup of Russian troops near Ukrainian border

Ukrainian Defense Ministry denies data about buildup of Russian troops near Ukrainian border

11:34 01.11.2021
United States, Europe claim Russia building up troops on border with Ukraine

United States, Europe claim Russia building up troops on border with Ukraine

15:00 19.10.2021
Pentagon's head calls on Russia to stop war in Donbas, cyberattacks against United States

Pentagon's head calls on Russia to stop war in Donbas, cyberattacks against United States

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden approves deploying more US forces to Eastern Europe

Ukraine receives US request to appoint Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine

Netherlands to allocate EUR 400,000 to fight COVID-19 in Donbas

Shuliak announces decision to exclude MP Trukhin from Servant of People party

Ukraine sees 35,014 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

LATEST

British FM infected with COVID-19 promises to visit Ukraine, Russia soon

Kuleba: No reliable dates for possible start of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Biden approves deploying more US forces to Eastern Europe

Ukraine receives US request to appoint Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine

Netherlands to allocate EUR 400,000 to fight COVID-19 in Donbas

All weapons sent to Ukraine by Western partners defensive - Zelensky

Rapid cyber-reaction forces may be involved in helping Ukraine

Prosecutor General launches criminal proceedings against MP Trukhin

СOVID-certificate of booster dose available in Diia application

Shuliak announces decision to exclude MP Trukhin from Servant of People party

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD