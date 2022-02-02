Facts

14:12 02.02.2022

All weapons sent to Ukraine by Western partners defensive - Zelensky

1 min read
All weapons sent to Ukraine by Western partners defensive - Zelensky

All weapons sent to Ukraine by Western partners are defensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We have been bolstering the defense potential and capacities of our army since the day some of our territories were occupied. We have a fundamental idea of what we need to do that," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"I am not ready to disclose the details of our agreements with a particular country and the type of goods we receive. It is crucial for us that all these weapons are defensive. All we think about is peace. All we think about is de-occupation of our territories, which could be achieved exclusively through diplomatic efforts," Zelensky said.

Tags: #weapons
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:40 31.01.2022
Poland ready to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine

Poland ready to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine

11:08 20.01.2022
Department of State approves shipments of American-made lethal weapons to Ukraine by Baltic countries – media

Department of State approves shipments of American-made lethal weapons to Ukraine by Baltic countries – media

12:18 18.01.2022
UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

12:29 31.12.2021
Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

14:43 14.12.2021
Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

17:56 29.10.2021
Ukraine uses weapons only to defend its territory, does not violate any agreements – Zelensky

Ukraine uses weapons only to defend its territory, does not violate any agreements – Zelensky

11:08 23.08.2021
Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

19:36 20.08.2021
Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

14:20 05.07.2021
Lukashenko's statements on supply of weapons from Ukraine, border closure do not correspond to reality – Kuleba

Lukashenko's statements on supply of weapons from Ukraine, border closure do not correspond to reality – Kuleba

15:35 18.06.2021
SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden approves deploying more US forces to Eastern Europe

Ukraine receives US request to appoint Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine

Netherlands to allocate EUR 400,000 to fight COVID-19 in Donbas

Shuliak announces decision to exclude MP Trukhin from Servant of People party

Ukraine sees 35,014 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

LATEST

British FM infected with COVID-19 promises to visit Ukraine, Russia soon

Kuleba: No reliable dates for possible start of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Pentagon puts several thousand more US troops on standby for deployment to Europe – media

Biden approves deploying more US forces to Eastern Europe

Ukraine receives US request to appoint Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine

Netherlands to allocate EUR 400,000 to fight COVID-19 in Donbas

Rapid cyber-reaction forces may be involved in helping Ukraine

Prosecutor General launches criminal proceedings against MP Trukhin

СOVID-certificate of booster dose available in Diia application

Shuliak announces decision to exclude MP Trukhin from Servant of People party

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD