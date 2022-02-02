All weapons sent to Ukraine by Western partners defensive - Zelensky

All weapons sent to Ukraine by Western partners are defensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We have been bolstering the defense potential and capacities of our army since the day some of our territories were occupied. We have a fundamental idea of what we need to do that," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"I am not ready to disclose the details of our agreements with a particular country and the type of goods we receive. It is crucial for us that all these weapons are defensive. All we think about is peace. All we think about is de-occupation of our territories, which could be achieved exclusively through diplomatic efforts," Zelensky said.