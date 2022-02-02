Facts

09:23 02.02.2022

Ukraine sees 35,014 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 35,014 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 9,894 recoveries and 204 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, Ukraine has recorded 35,014 new cases of COVID-19, including 4,190 children and 940 medical workers, while 74,592 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 25,177 who received the first dose, 27,248 who received the second dose, 717 who received an additional dose, and 21,450 who received a booster shot. In the past 24 hours, 4,314 persons have been hospitalized, 204 have died, and 9,894 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine reported 30,768 new infections the day before.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 4,130,277 COVID-19 cases, including 3,641,474 recoveries and 100,599 deaths.

As many as 15,373,130 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 to date.

