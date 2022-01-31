Poland sends 29 trucks with humanitarian aid to Ukraine

On Monday, January 31, Poland sent over 120 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"From the checkpoint at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn border, the cargo is escorted by rescuers of the State Emergency Service. Thus, a convoy of 29 trucks going to Kyiv delivers medical supplies, camp beds, blankets and bed linen," the service said in the Telegram channel.

In addition, Ukraine will receive 2 million masks to protect against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. The cargo is expected to arrive in the Ukrainian capital on February 1.

The Polish side, in a letter to the State Emergency Service, expressed the hope that this support will help the citizens of Ukraine in the current crisis situation, as well as the ongoing fight against COVID-19.