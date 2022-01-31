Poland ready to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine

Head of the Polish National Security Bureau Paweł Soloch announced Warsaw's readiness to transfer defensive weapons to Ukraine, the Zet News radio station said on Monday.

"In close contact with the president, a decision was made to transfer defensive ammunition to the Ukrainian side," the radio station said, citing Solokha's statement. This decision is being finalized by the national defense minister.

According to him, now the Polish side is waiting for a response from Ukraine. "We made a proposal, we are waiting for a response from the Ukrainian side," he said.

"A number of meetings were held with government representatives, ministers, heads of special services, I spoke directly with the prime minister. We discussed both political and material support [of Ukraine], both in the humanitarian and military areas. The President after consultations with President [of Ukraine] Zelensky and with the government [of Poland] supported the idea of ​​​​supporting Ukraine with weapons," Solokh said.

He said that "we are talking about defensive weapons, not offensive ones."