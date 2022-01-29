Facts

11:20 29.01.2022

Zelensky on possible Russian invasion of Ukraine: It's crucial to weigh one's words not to do harm at this trying time

Zelensky on possible Russian invasion of Ukraine: It's crucial to weigh one's words not to do harm at this trying time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on foreign journalists at a meeting with them to refrain from ramping up panic and "to weigh one's words not to do harm" in case of a possible full-scale Russian invasion of the country.

"Foreign journalists who arrived in Kyiv today were able to see that the streets of our peaceful cities are calm, there is no panic, no tanks or calls for duty. It is crucial to weigh one's words at this trying time not to do any harm," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ukraine expects from its international partners support and personal presence in the first place, security, investments and increasing economic stability, he said.

"But the most important thing is faith in our state. We need the unity of the people and confidence in our army," the head of state stressed.

Zelensky said he is convinced "we will preserve peace and make the guns stay silent together."

