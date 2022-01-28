Facts

13:04 28.01.2022

Ukraine's satellite Sich-2-1 cannot yet generate enough electricity in orbit – Pivdenne Design Bureau

The Ukrainian satellite Sich-2-1, which was launched into earth orbit on January 13, due to a number of external factors, cannot currently generate enough electricity for its full-fledged operation, but the situation will change in the coming months.

"On January 13, 2022, as a result of a cluster launch, the Falcon 9 launch vehicle launched the Ukrainian Sich-2-1 Earth remote sensing satellite into the calculated orbit. After the separation of the spacecraft, communication was established with it and telemetry information was received, which confirmed the operability of the onboard equipment. A number of external factors related to the peculiarities of the cluster launch did not allow establishing a stable connection with the spacecraft during the most important first sessions and ensuring the timely construction of its standard orientation," the Pivdenne Design Bureau reported on its Facebook page.

The report notes that the incorrect orientation of the satellite has led to the fact that only solar radiation reflected from the Earth or short-term direct radiation at a sufficiently small angle hits the working surfaces of the solar battery of the spacecraft.

"The combination of these factors led to a negative impact on the energy balance of the spacecraft," the design bureau emphasizes.

They specify that the engineering solutions and operation algorithms laid down at the stage of development and creation of the spacecraft allowed Sich-2-1 to carry out an independent reboot and restore its performance in an energy-saving mode. In addition, according to the results of the next communication sessions, no failures of the onboard equipment were found.

"Modeling the dynamics of the spacecraft in orbit, taking into account the impact of external factors [the interaction of the spacecraft with the Earth's magnetic field, gravitational and aerodynamic influences] indicates that within 1-2 months the spatial position will become favorable for the accumulation of electricity, which will allow bringing the orientation to the standard mode," the bureau reported.

The design bureau adds that specialists from the National Space Facilities Control and Test Center, together with specialists from Pivdenne Design Bureau, provide communication with the spacecraft and analyze telemetry information, preparing for the continuation of flight tests.

As reported, on January 13, SpaceX's American Falcon 9 heavy launch vehicle successfully launched 105 mini-satellites into orbit, including the Ukrainian Sich-2-1 satellite. The rocket was launched from the 40th launch complex at a spaceport at Cape Canaveral (Florida).

Approximately 1.5 hours later, the rocket launched 105 small spacecraft of almost 30 operators from two dozen countries of the world into sun-synchronous orbit. The weight of each does not exceed 200 kg. The launch cost for one mini-satellite was $1 million.

Tags: #sich #ukraine
