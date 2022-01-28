Facts

09:52 28.01.2022

Rada sets up commission to investigate possible corruption in tax, customs, possible abuses at Naftogaz

The Verkhovna Rada has set up a temporary investigative commission to investigate possible corruption of officials of the State Tax Service, the State Customs Service, which could lead to a decrease in state budget revenues, and possible abuses in the financial and economic activities of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

Some 266 MPs voted for resolution No. 6340 at the plenary session on Thursday, with the required 226 votes.

According to the head of the Rada Committee on Rules of Procedure, Parliamentary Ethics and Administration of Verkhovna Rada's Work, Serhiy Kalchenko, among the tasks of the commission is to check the financial and economic activities of Naftogaz Ukrainy, the technical and financial condition, the efficiency of the use of fixed assets, the state of natural gas distribution systems.

