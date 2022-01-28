USA 'one way or another' will prevent Nord Stream 2 from operating if Russia invades Ukraine – Nuland

The United States will one way or another stop the Nord Stream 2 if Russia attacks Ukraine, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward," she said a briefing in Washington.

Answering the question why the United States is so confident in this, Nuland said that it is based on Washington's consultations with Berlin.