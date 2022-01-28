Facts

09:48 28.01.2022

USA 'one way or another' will prevent Nord Stream 2 from operating if Russia invades Ukraine – Nuland

1 min read
USA 'one way or another' will prevent Nord Stream 2 from operating if Russia invades Ukraine – Nuland

The United States will one way or another stop the Nord Stream 2 if Russia attacks Ukraine, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward," she said a briefing in Washington.

Answering the question why the United States is so confident in this, Nuland said that it is based on Washington's consultations with Berlin.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #nuland
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:50 28.01.2022
President of European Commission: EU discussing all possible sanctions for Russia, incl disconnecting from SWIFT, stopping Nord Stream 2 if Russia attacks Ukraine

President of European Commission: EU discussing all possible sanctions for Russia, incl disconnecting from SWIFT, stopping Nord Stream 2 if Russia attacks Ukraine

18:47 20.01.2022
Ukraine will be invited to certification of Nord Stream 2 when EC considers this issue – Energy Minister

Ukraine will be invited to certification of Nord Stream 2 when EC considers this issue – Energy Minister

18:49 18.01.2022
If Russia uses energy as weapon, this will have consequences for Nord Stream 2 - German FM

If Russia uses energy as weapon, this will have consequences for Nord Stream 2 - German FM

11:30 12.01.2022
Nuland: I'm going to let Russians speak for themselves how long they can financially back placement of troops near Ukraine

Nuland: I'm going to let Russians speak for themselves how long they can financially back placement of troops near Ukraine

11:46 07.01.2022
NS2-related sanctions to undermine unity of USA, Europe, not to help contain Russia – US State Department

NS2-related sanctions to undermine unity of USA, Europe, not to help contain Russia – US State Department

11:40 14.12.2021
Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelensky

Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelensky

11:18 08.12.2021
USA working on complete financial isolation of Russia in case of its invasion of Ukraine – Nuland

USA working on complete financial isolation of Russia in case of its invasion of Ukraine – Nuland

09:40 08.12.2021
USA expects Nord Stream 2 to stop if Russia attacks Ukraine – Nuland

USA expects Nord Stream 2 to stop if Russia attacks Ukraine – Nuland

18:27 25.11.2021
IMF estimates Ukraine's losses from Nord Stream 2 launch at $ 1.2 bln per year until 2024

IMF estimates Ukraine's losses from Nord Stream 2 launch at $ 1.2 bln per year until 2024

12:26 16.11.2021
Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pending creation of German subsidiary for nat'l section

Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pending creation of German subsidiary for nat'l section

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 600 foreign guests expected for NATO PA spring session in Kyiv

Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

Reznikov: No military actions noticeably different from what happened last spring being observed now

President of European Commission: EU discussing all possible sanctions for Russia, incl disconnecting from SWIFT, stopping Nord Stream 2 if Russia attacks Ukraine

USA convenes meeting of UNSC because of threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

LATEST

Some 600 foreign guests expected for NATO PA spring session in Kyiv

Reznikov: If Germany doesn't change its position on repelling Russia's aggression, Berlin will have to deal with problem of GDR

Ukraine's satellite Sich-2-1 cannot yet generate enough electricity in orbit – Pivdenne Design Bureau

Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

Reznikov: No military actions noticeably different from what happened last spring being observed now

Ukraine's MFA reacts to decision of Crimean museums regarding Scythian gold

Health Ministry expects third less deaths from COVID-19 at Omicron wave peak compared to Delta peak – minister

Reznikov on assistance received from Ukraine's partners: This figure is more optimistic than media say

USA convenes meeting of UNSC because of threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Rada sets up commission to investigate possible corruption in tax, customs, possible abuses at Naftogaz

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD