Putin's efforts to freeze Ukrainians must be defeated – Nuland

Attempts by Russian President Vladimir Putin to achieve forcible conquest, his war crimes and nuclear blackmail, attempts to make hunger a weapon and to freeze Ukraine must be repelled and defeated, United States Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has said.

"The United States will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, because the American people understand you not only are fighting for your own survival, you are fighting for all of us. Putin's attempts at violent conquest, his war crimes, his nuclear blackmail, his hungry games and now his efforts to freeze Ukrainians as winter deepens must be defeated," Nuland said in a video address to the participants of Kyiv Security Forum, organized by Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation "Open Ukraine" in Kyiv on Thursday.

She said if that did not happen, the world would become a much more dangerous place.

"Not only with Ukraine's light, as a sovereign democratic nation fighting for its own future be extinguished. But every small or medium-sized nation around the globe living next to a big nation, with a big military will wonder if they are next," Nuland said.

She said U.S. President Joseph Biden appealed to the U.S. Congress for an additional $37 billion package, so that Ukraine would not only survive these tests, but also blossom a sovereign, protected and democratic country, and Vladimir Putin suffered a strategic defeat.