Facts

14:09 01.12.2022

Putin's efforts to freeze Ukrainians must be defeated – Nuland

2 min read
Putin's efforts to freeze Ukrainians must be defeated – Nuland

Attempts by Russian President Vladimir Putin to achieve forcible conquest, his war crimes and nuclear blackmail, attempts to make hunger a weapon and to freeze Ukraine must be repelled and defeated, United States Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has said.

"The United States will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, because the American people understand you not only are fighting for your own survival, you are fighting for all of us. Putin's attempts at violent conquest, his war crimes, his nuclear blackmail, his hungry games and now his efforts to freeze Ukrainians as winter deepens must be defeated," Nuland said in a video address to the participants of Kyiv Security Forum, organized by Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation "Open Ukraine" in Kyiv on Thursday.

She said if that did not happen, the world would become a much more dangerous place.

"Not only with Ukraine's light, as a sovereign democratic nation fighting for its own future be extinguished. But every small or medium-sized nation around the globe living next to a big nation, with a big military will wonder if they are next," Nuland said.

She said U.S. President Joseph Biden appealed to the U.S. Congress for an additional $37 billion package, so that Ukraine would not only survive these tests, but also blossom a sovereign, protected and democratic country, and Vladimir Putin suffered a strategic defeat.

Tags: #nuland

MORE ABOUT

11:32 25.03.2022
Ukraine not mistaken in winning war with Russia – Nuland

Ukraine not mistaken in winning war with Russia – Nuland

10:55 25.03.2022
Peace deal must be preceded by ceasefire in Ukraine – U.S. Under Secretary of State

Peace deal must be preceded by ceasefire in Ukraine – U.S. Under Secretary of State

09:48 28.01.2022
USA 'one way or another' will prevent Nord Stream 2 from operating if Russia invades Ukraine – Nuland

USA 'one way or another' will prevent Nord Stream 2 from operating if Russia invades Ukraine – Nuland

11:30 12.01.2022
Nuland: I'm going to let Russians speak for themselves how long they can financially back placement of troops near Ukraine

Nuland: I'm going to let Russians speak for themselves how long they can financially back placement of troops near Ukraine

11:18 08.12.2021
USA working on complete financial isolation of Russia in case of its invasion of Ukraine – Nuland

USA working on complete financial isolation of Russia in case of its invasion of Ukraine – Nuland

09:40 08.12.2021
USA expects Nord Stream 2 to stop if Russia attacks Ukraine – Nuland

USA expects Nord Stream 2 to stop if Russia attacks Ukraine – Nuland

17:50 26.10.2021
Kuleba denies info that Nuland discussed in Moscow granting special status to ORDLO by Ukraine

Kuleba denies info that Nuland discussed in Moscow granting special status to ORDLO by Ukraine

15:12 11.09.2021
United States calls on sides to come together on refreshing Naftogaz board, its CEO – Nuland

United States calls on sides to come together on refreshing Naftogaz board, its CEO – Nuland

10:01 24.06.2021
Yermak, Nuland discuss details of Zelensky's visit to United States – President's Office

Yermak, Nuland discuss details of Zelensky's visit to United States – President's Office

11:16 18.06.2021
U.S. does not intend to weaken or lift sanctions against Russia – Nuland

U.S. does not intend to weaken or lift sanctions against Russia – Nuland

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada appoints Kubrakov Dpty PM for restoration of Ukraine

Fifty Ukrainian defenders released from captivity during new prisoner swap

SBU notifies priest of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of suspicion

Kyiv's power system stabilizing, emergency outages still continue – authorities

Zelensky believes new Israeli leadership can help Ukraine with air defense systems

LATEST

Rada calls on international community to condemn Russia's energy terrorism

Cities should strive to become autonomous by increasing use of renewable energy - iC Consulenten Ukraine

Ukraine in talks on supplies of S-300 missiles from other countries

Zelensky: Ukraine returns 1,319 heroes home

Enemy mounts heavy artillery shelling attack on Nikopol, man injured

Rada appoints Kubrakov Dpty PM for restoration of Ukraine

Fifty Ukrainian defenders released from captivity during new prisoner swap

SBU notifies priest of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of suspicion

It will be unworthy of Ukrainian people to sit down at same negotiating table with barbarians – Danilov

Amazon provides Ukraine with $75 mln of service support – Deputy PM

AD
AD
AD
AD