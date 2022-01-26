Ukrainians' commitment to democracy, their willingness to be in NATO have to be supported – US Under Secretary of State

The desire of the vast majority of Ukrainians for Ukraine to join NATO, as well as their commitment to democracy, must be supported, U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has said.

"Before Putin illegally annexed Crimea and has tried to hold it, indeed Ukrainians were mixed about their future. After those actions in 2014, after the pressing on the eastern region, the vast majority of Ukrainians want to be in NATO, are committed to democracy. Ukrainians have more to do for their democracy, but the people have chosen their future and we must support that vision… in every way possible and constantly say that we want to support Ukraine," Sherman said during an online discussion hosted by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Wednesday.

She said that NATO had confirmed Ukraine's ambitions to join.

"What is surprising about what Putin is doing is that he does not want Ukraine to ever join NATO. However, his actions make the Ukrainian people even more eager to join NATO," the U.S. Under Secretary of State said.

She also added that the United States wants to call Ukraine to unity. "There are differences in any country, there is a political conflict in any country, but this is the moment when Ukrainians need to show demonstrate that they are united... At this moment, we need a unified Ukraine working with a unified Europe, the United States and the world community to say: we are together. Russia, choose diplomacy, otherwise together we are ready to impose incredibly severe consequences if you take action to further invade Ukraine," Sherman said.