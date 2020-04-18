Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

In Rivne region as of 10:00 on Saturday, April 18, 299 cases of COVID-19 were registered, of which nine were fatal and 16 people recovered, said head of Rivne Regional State Administration Vitaliy Koval.

"In Rivne region, as of 10:00 on Saturday, April 18, COVID-19 was confirmed in 82 medical workers, 22 of whom are doctors ... Testing of doctors of the Rivne region by the PCR method continues further," Koval wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.