Facts

14:47 18.04.2020

Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

1 min read
Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

In Rivne region as of 10:00 on Saturday, April 18, 299 cases of COVID-19 were registered, of which nine were fatal and 16 people recovered, said head of Rivne Regional State Administration Vitaliy Koval.

"In Rivne region, as of 10:00 on Saturday, April 18, COVID-19 was confirmed in 82 medical workers, 22 of whom are doctors ... Testing of doctors of the Rivne region by the PCR method continues further," Koval wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

Tags: #rivne_region #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:20 18.04.2020
Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus infections, death toll increases to 18

Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus infections, death toll increases to 18

14:33 18.04.2020
Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

13:08 18.04.2020
Metropolitans of UOC (MP) Onufriy, Antoniy infected with COVID-19, hospitalized – media

Metropolitans of UOC (MP) Onufriy, Antoniy infected with COVID-19, hospitalized – media

12:04 18.04.2020
Ukraine records 444 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, eight deaths, 29 recoveries

Ukraine records 444 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, eight deaths, 29 recoveries

11:05 18.04.2020
Over 4,700 new Covid-19 cases detected in Russia in 24 hrs, total number nearing 36,800 -

Over 4,700 new Covid-19 cases detected in Russia in 24 hrs, total number nearing 36,800 -

16:00 16.04.2020
Eighth patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Lviv region

Eighth patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Lviv region

15:03 16.04.2020
Klitschko: in last 24 hours 32 people tested positive for COVID-19, one fatality in Kyiv

Klitschko: in last 24 hours 32 people tested positive for COVID-19, one fatality in Kyiv

10:11 16.04.2020
Ukraine registers 397 new COVD-19 cases, eight earlier diagnosed people died

Ukraine registers 397 new COVD-19 cases, eight earlier diagnosed people died

16:30 14.04.2020
Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

11:38 14.04.2020
Some 227 Ukrainian servicemen remain isolated, no new COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

Some 227 Ukrainian servicemen remain isolated, no new COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

Ukraine doesn't need default - Zelensky

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

No excess of cesium content in organisms fighting fires in Chornobyl exclusion zone – Zone Administration

LATEST

Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

Ukraine doesn't need default - Zelensky

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

No excess of cesium content in organisms fighting fires in Chornobyl exclusion zone – Zone Administration

Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

Maximum permissible concentration of combustion products exceeded, authorities urge citizens to stay home, not to ope

Khomchak, Carter discuss spheres for further military cooperation

Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

Germany stands with Ukraine in EU on issue of extending sanctions against Russia – ambassador

Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD