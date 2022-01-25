Facts

10:06 25.01.2022

Kuleba supports initiative to hold meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba spoke in support of Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu's proposal to hold a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Kyiv.

"Dear friend, thank you for this wonderful idea. Earlier in December, I called on Ukraine's partners to do just that: visit Ukraine in January-February. We will be happy to welcome EU foreign ministers to Kyiv for a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers," - Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier, Aurescu announced about the initiative to hold a meeting in Kyiv on his Twitter page.

"During the FAC second day, on the worrying security situation in proximity of Ukraine, I reiterated Romania's position on the need for dialogue, but also deterrence. Need fast progress in preparing EU firm and credible sanctions. Suggested to examine organizing a FAC meeting in Kyiv, in solidarity with Ukraine," Aurescu wrote.

EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrel also reportedly supported the Romanian side's proposal.

"Yes, that was one of the suggestions. Why not?" Borrel said, answering a journalist's question about Romania's proposal to hold a meeting of EU ministers in Kyiv.

