Facts

10:06 24.01.2022

EU not going to evacuate families of diplomats from Ukraine

EU not going to evacuate families of diplomats from Ukraine

Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell said on Monday that he sees no reason to evacuate the families of diplomats from Ukraine.

Borrell said, commenting on reports about the U.S. decision to evacuate the families of American diplomats from Ukraine, that they are not going to do the same as the United States, because they do not see any specific reasons for this.

He said he sees no reason for European diplomats to leave Ukraine while negotiations [with Russia] are underway.

At the same time, the head of European diplomacy noted that he expects U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to explain the reasons for Washington's decision during the meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU member states.

