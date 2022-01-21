Facts

11:39 21.01.2022

Zelensky calls for introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia before possible start of invasion

3 min read
Zelensky calls for introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia before possible start of invasion

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that sanctions against Russia should be introduced in the near future, before the possible start of large-scale military aggression.

"Today our partners are saying that war may start tomorrow if there is a powerful escalation on the Russian side, and then there will be powerful sanctions applied. But if we are talking about the sanctions policy and the probability of escalation, then the question is, why are you not introducing sanctions now rather than wait until after the escalation? … As a country that is building a powerful economy and undergoing reforms, I support imposing sanctions now. I asked one leader: 'Why do you support sanctions against Russia in case there is an invasion into Ukraine? Why do you need sanctions after we lose the whole territory of Ukraine?'" Zelensky said in an interview with The Washington Post, published on Thursday.

At the same time, he noted that it is highly likely that the sanctions imposed after the outbreak of hostilities do not contain further aggression by Russia.

"Sanctions are considered to be a preventive tool because they can be applied and then lifted. If there is an invasion by Russia, do you introduce powerful sanctions after we might have already lost several territories? Once you introduce sanctions, what will Russia do? … So once you introduce even powerful sanctions, they will look at you and say: 'Listen, we can deal with this, we can continue as it was.' I think this is wrong," the president said.

Zelensky also stressed that Ukraine is ready for a dialogue. Commenting on his initiative of trilateral negotiations with the participation of Ukraine, Russia and the United States, he indicated that he was asking the United States for assistance in creating a suitable format.

"Let's have a dialogue with Russia. I'm asking the United States to help us to find a format. We support dialogue; we are against war," he noted.

"If we are going to protect ourselves against one of the most powerful armies in the world, then this will be war. And if this will be war, it's going to be a very strong war, and everyone will lose. Hundreds of thousands of lives will be lost. Ukraine will suffer; Russia will suffer; European countries adjacent to Ukraine will suffer; and the ones who are further away will be impacted by a migration crisis. For us, the most important thing is to preserve our territory," he added.

Tags: #zelensky #russia #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:57 21.01.2022
Zelensky: Russia's attempt to occupy Kharkiv to become beginning of large-scale war

Zelensky: Russia's attempt to occupy Kharkiv to become beginning of large-scale war

17:19 20.01.2022
Zelensky expects active involvement of Swiss business in investment projects in Ukraine

Zelensky expects active involvement of Swiss business in investment projects in Ukraine

13:32 20.01.2022
USA develops package of 'very painful' sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

USA develops package of 'very painful' sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

13:56 19.01.2022
Any price of containing Russia to be lower than price of stopping new war – Kuleba

Any price of containing Russia to be lower than price of stopping new war – Kuleba

10:37 19.01.2022
White House believes Russia able to attack Ukraine at any time

White House believes Russia able to attack Ukraine at any time

12:47 18.01.2022
Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

10:54 18.01.2022
Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

09:27 18.01.2022
Russian embassy in Kyiv functioning as usual - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian embassy in Kyiv functioning as usual - Russian Foreign Ministry

20:59 14.01.2022
SBU investigating involvement of Russian special services in cyberattack on Ukrainian govt websites

SBU investigating involvement of Russian special services in cyberattack on Ukrainian govt websites

17:38 14.01.2022
Zelensky proposes Biden to hold trilateral meeting with Putin – President's Office head

Zelensky proposes Biden to hold trilateral meeting with Putin – President's Office head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO appeals against restraint measure for Poroshenko, insists on his arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail

Ukraine records over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Slovakia not to engage in any activity to justify Russia's violation of intl law, Crimea annexation – PM

USA develops package of 'very painful' sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

Department of State approves shipments of American-made lethal weapons to Ukraine by Baltic countries – media

LATEST

Most reports of 'mines' come from temporarily uncontrolled territories or directly from Russia - Monastyrsky

European Commissioner Várhelyi to visit Ukraine on Jan 26-27

USA not to talk with Russia on NATO's open door policy, considers it unacceptable to change borders by force – Blinken

Ukraine expects more support from international partners - the Ambassador

Turkish Interior Ministry to transfer material, technical assistance to Ukrainian services of Interior Ministry

PGO appeals against restraint measure for Poroshenko, insists on his arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail

Estonia sends request to Germany for approval of arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukraine among top three countries from which largest number of tourists come to Georgia

Baltic countries with US permission to be able to supply Ukraine with Javelin FGM, Stinger MANPADS

Ukraine records over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD