USA develops package of 'very painful' sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

The United States has developed a package of "very painful" sanctions against Russia, which are capable of inflicting a devastating economic blow in the event of its aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The United States has developed a package of very painful sanctions against Russia, which are capable of inflicting a devastating economic blow. I cannot reveal all the details, because at the moment, work is underway to coordinate actions between the United States and its European allies, and it is very important for her do no harm. But it is important that the decision in Washington has already been made: the United States is ready to use all the power of its economic and financial instruments to shut off the oxygen to the Russian economy and the Russian magnates," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday.

He said that Russia would also lose access to a number of technologies important for its development.

"Yesterday, the Secretary of State personally assured of the readiness of the United States to use these and other levers to contain Russia," Kuleba said.