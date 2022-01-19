Complications from hunger strike prevent Saakashvili's condition from improving

The guidelines from an alternate medical team, which monitors the health of imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, have not been implemented in full, Georgian human rights commissioner Nino Lomjaria said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Most recommendations from the alternate medical team regarding the treatment of Mikheil Saakashvili are not being fulfilled. For instance, there is no fulfillment of the guidelines for physical and psychological rehabilitation of Saakashvili," Lomjaria said.

"Mikheil Saakashvili needs treatment in three areas: relieve stress, provide multifaceted psychotherapy, and give medication. We conducted the latest check-up of the former president on January 11 and we can say that his condition is not improving," alternate medical team member Giorgi Grigolia said.

"Any drastic step may crucially affect Saakashvili's health," considering complications from his long hunger strike, he said.

Saakashvili, former Georgian president and currently a citizen of Ukraine, secretly arrived in Georgia on September 29 and was detained in Tbilisi on October 1 and put in jail in the city of Rustavi soon afterwards, where he declared a hunger strike. On November 8, he was transferred to the prison infirmary in Tbilisi's Gldani district without the consent of his lawyers and family. On November 20, Saakashvili was transferred to a military hospital in Gori, where he stopped his hunger strike. Saakashvili was brought back to the Rustavi prison on December 30.

Saakashvili has been convicted in Georgia in absentia in several criminal cases and is being treated as a suspect in some others. He has described his detention as unlawful and the charges brought against him as falsified.