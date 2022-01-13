Facts

11:34 13.01.2022

Court orders to seize 100% shares of Bilshovyk plant sold by SPF – SBI

2 min read
Court orders to seize 100% shares of Bilshovyk plant sold by SPF – SBI

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is conducting an investigation into the case of possible abuses by officials of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) during the privatization of the First Kyiv Machine-Building Plant JSC (formerly Bilshovyk Plant) in Kyiv.

"On January 11, 2022, the investigating judge, at the request of the prosecutor, seized 100% of the charter capital of the First Kyiv Machine-Building Plant to preserve the specified piece of evidence," the SBI press service reported.

According to the public register, the owner of the shares has already been changed. From the State Property Fund, they have been transferred to the winner of the privatization competition General Commerce LLC (Kyiv), whose beneficiary is Volodymyr Dolhopolov from Kyiv.

The Bureau said that the illegal alienation of the plant from state property at a low cost caused economic damage to state interests.

"The examination found that the property appraisal report used to determine the value of the plant's shares does not meet the requirements of the law. This could adversely affect the reliability of this appraisal," the Bureau said.

The pretrial investigation is underway in criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of authority or office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment by imprisonment for the term of up to six years with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term up to three years.

Tags: #court #bilshovyk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:52 10.01.2022
Court extends house arrest of Medvedchuk on episode of coal supply from Donbas

Court extends house arrest of Medvedchuk on episode of coal supply from Donbas

15:32 06.01.2022
Kyiv Pechersky District Court rules to seize Poroshenko's assets

Kyiv Pechersky District Court rules to seize Poroshenko's assets

17:30 31.12.2021
Kyiv's District Administrative Court registers Azarov's claim against SBU, NSDC demanding exclusion from sanctions list

Kyiv's District Administrative Court registers Azarov's claim against SBU, NSDC demanding exclusion from sanctions list

16:56 30.12.2021
Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

15:26 23.12.2021
Supreme Court summons Zelensky as respondent in Poroshenko's lawsuit

Supreme Court summons Zelensky as respondent in Poroshenko's lawsuit

15:33 17.12.2021
Court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest for coal supply from Donbas

Court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest for coal supply from Donbas

18:53 14.12.2021
Appeal Court takes NBU side in dispute with Kolomoisky about list of persons associated with PrivatBank

Appeal Court takes NBU side in dispute with Kolomoisky about list of persons associated with PrivatBank

15:05 07.12.2021
Kyiv's court permits to detain 'ex-prosecutor' of occupied Crimea Poklonska

Kyiv's court permits to detain 'ex-prosecutor' of occupied Crimea Poklonska

09:34 29.11.2021
Saakashvili brought to Tbilisi City Court

Saakashvili brought to Tbilisi City Court

11:07 19.11.2021
London Court rejects Deposit Guarantee Fund's appeal against decision on jurisdiction to consider case against Zhevaho

London Court rejects Deposit Guarantee Fund's appeal against decision on jurisdiction to consider case against Zhevaho

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia does not promise de-escalation, neither state that it would not follow - US Under Secretary of State

NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

Poroshenko's lawyers demand to schedule court session on day of their client's return to Kyiv

LATEST

Poland to make every effort to extend OSCE SMM mandat in Ukraine

Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

Borrell hopes for speedy decision on EU's training for Ukrainian army commanders

Saakashvili complains that treatment in military hospital undermined his health further

Air traffic in Ukraine's airspace in 2021 reaches almost 70% of pre-COVID 2019 volumes

Residents of eastern Ukraine should be able to meet, support each other - ICRC

Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Kuleba denies information about his possible appointment to post of head of Kyiv City State Administration

Zelensky instructs to expand restrictions on oligarchs outside of Ukraine – Minister of Justice

Embassy confirms that Germany does not simplify entry conditions for Ukrainians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD