NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

At the NATO-Russia Council meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the Allies reaffirmed that the open door policy remains unchanged, as does the right of each country to choose its own path.

He made the relevant statement at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday after the end of the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, convened due to both the buildup of the Russian trrops along the Ukrainian border and Russia's proposals on European security, among which, in particular, demand not to admit Ukraine and Georgia to the alliance.

"Allies made clear that they will not renounce their ability to protect and defend each other. Including with presence of troops in the eastern part of the Alliance. Allies on their side reaffirmed NATO's Open Door policy. And the right for each nation to choose its own security arrangements," he said.

The secretary general also said the allies are ready to support Ukraine on its way to NATO.

In addition, during the meeting, the allies expressed deep concern over the buildup of the Russian military presence in Ukraine and on its border.

"This meeting took place at a defining moment for European security. This was not an easy discussion. There are significant differences between NATO Allies and Russia on these issues. But it is a positive sign that all NATO Allies and Russia sat down around the same table, and engaged on substantive topics," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, the sides agreed to continue negotiations to provide specific proposals.