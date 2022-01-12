Facts

17:20 12.01.2022

NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

2 min read
NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

At the NATO-Russia Council meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the Allies reaffirmed that the open door policy remains unchanged, as does the right of each country to choose its own path.

He made the relevant statement at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday after the end of the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, convened due to both the buildup of the Russian trrops along the Ukrainian border and Russia's proposals on European security, among which, in particular, demand not to admit Ukraine and Georgia to the alliance.

"Allies made clear that they will not renounce their ability to protect and defend each other. Including with presence of troops in the eastern part of the Alliance. Allies on their side reaffirmed NATO's Open Door policy. And the right for each nation to choose its own security arrangements," he said.

The secretary general also said the allies are ready to support Ukraine on its way to NATO.

In addition, during the meeting, the allies expressed deep concern over the buildup of the Russian military presence in Ukraine and on its border.

"This meeting took place at a defining moment for European security. This was not an easy discussion. There are significant differences between NATO Allies and Russia on these issues. But it is a positive sign that all NATO Allies and Russia sat down around the same table, and engaged on substantive topics," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, the sides agreed to continue negotiations to provide specific proposals.

Tags: #nato #russia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:57 11.01.2022
Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

19:06 10.01.2022
Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

14:42 10.01.2022
NATO helping Ukraine meet criteria for membership – Stoltenberg

NATO helping Ukraine meet criteria for membership – Stoltenberg

11:43 05.01.2022
Kuleba to participate in meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission on Jan 10

Kuleba to participate in meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission on Jan 10

20:46 04.01.2022
Russia-NATO Council to discuss European security, situation around Ukraine on Jan 12

Russia-NATO Council to discuss European security, situation around Ukraine on Jan 12

10:59 04.01.2022
Ukraine must understand that NATO, even without naming date, ready to take next step, move towards preparations for membership - Stefanishyna

Ukraine must understand that NATO, even without naming date, ready to take next step, move towards preparations for membership - Stefanishyna

12:00 31.12.2021
Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

10:18 28.12.2021
US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

15:43 27.12.2021
NATO Secretary General expects to convene Russia-NATO Council on Jan 12

NATO Secretary General expects to convene Russia-NATO Council on Jan 12

16:48 22.12.2021
President creates appropriate pressure for Ukraine to get real prospects of participation in NATO – PM

President creates appropriate pressure for Ukraine to get real prospects of participation in NATO – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko's lawyers demand to schedule court session on day of their client's return to Kyiv

Another COVID-19 wave beginning in Ukraine

Shmyhal: We expect 2022 to be the year of COVID-19 pandemic completion

Ukraine reports 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Additional UAH 1 bln allocated for police salaries - Monastyrsky

LATEST

Poroshenko's lawyers demand to schedule court session on day of their client's return to Kyiv

Another COVID-19 wave beginning in Ukraine

Shmyhal: We expect 2022 to be the year of COVID-19 pandemic completion

Russia persecutes 130 Ukrainian citizens on political, religious charges, 121 of them are in custody – Denisova

Nuland: I'm going to let Russians speak for themselves how long they can financially back placement of troops near Ukraine

Ukraine reports 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldier killed near Novotoshkivske

The "Jewish Library" has published a book about the Israeli secret service - Boris Lozhkin

Additional UAH 1 bln allocated for police salaries - Monastyrsky

About 150 Ukrainians apply for help in returning from Kazakhstan - MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD