An-225 Mriya Ukrainian aircraft damages gear when landing in Poland – Antonov

The world's largest transport aircraft An-225 "Mriya" damaged the gear when landing at a Polish airport on Monday, January 10, the press service of Antonov state-owned enterprise said.

"When An-225 aircraft landed at the airport in Rzeszów, Poland, the fixing bolts of the flight-to-ground landing gear position sensor were cut off on the right main landing gear," the company said on Facebook.

It is noted that the malfunction did not affect the safety of the Mriya's flight and landing.

After replacing the bolts, the aircraft will be fully operational and the aircraft will continue to operate on a commercial flight.