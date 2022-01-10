Facts

13:52 10.01.2022

Court extends house arrest of Medvedchuk on episode of coal supply from Donbas

2 min read
Court extends house arrest of Medvedchuk on episode of coal supply from Donbas

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has extended house arrest to MP of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk in the framework of the case on the coal supply from the occupied Donbas.

"The Pechersk District Court has extended the house arrest suspected to the MP for 60 days," the Prosecutor General's Office told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, on May 11, Medvedchuk was notified of suspicion of treason and an attempt to plunder national resources in the Russian-occupied Crimea.

According to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, the suspicion concerns three episodes of illegal activity and cooperation with the aggressor country. According to the investigation, in 2015, Medvedchuk entered into a preliminary conspiracy with an official of the Russian government to extract minerals on the shelf of the Black Sea (the sea economic zone of Ukraine, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation).

Another episode of criminal proceedings concerns the transfer of information containing state secrets to the special services of the Russian Federation. The third episode of illegal activity is subversive activities against Ukraine, in particular, in context of the development of the anti-Ukrainian project Luch.

On May 12, Medvedchuk arrived at the Prosecutor General's Office, got familiar with a copy of the suspicion presented to him and said that he did not intend to hide from the investigation, and the suspicions were politically motivated.

The court chose a measure of restraint for him in form of house arrest, the court of appeal upheld it. On September 2, Pechersky District Court extended the measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest until October 31.

Tags: #medvedchuk #court
