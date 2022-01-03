Facts

First international conversation of year with Washington proves special nature of our relations - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden discussed joint actions of Ukraine, the U.S. and partners in the event of further escalation in Donbas, reforms and deoligarchization in Ukraine.

"The first international talk of the year with @POTUS proves the special nature of our relations. Joint actions of Ukraine, the U.S. and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed. We appreciate the unwavering support of Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page on Monday night.

