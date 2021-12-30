Facts

18:21 30.12.2021

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

1 min read
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russian mercenaries have not violated the ceasefire in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) as of 17:00 Thursday.

"Since Thursday midnight, no violation of the ceasefire has been recorded by the armed formations of the Russian Federation. Units of the Joint Forces are controlling the situation and continue to carry out tasks to repel and contain the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the Joint Forces Operations said on its Facebook page.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:42 30.12.2021
Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

10:35 29.12.2021
Three ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Three ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

09:27 28.12.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

12:02 25.12.2021
Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire 5 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded over past day

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire 5 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded over past day

09:36 23.12.2021
Ukrainian troops conduct exercise using Javelin antitank systems – JFO HQ

Ukrainian troops conduct exercise using Javelin antitank systems – JFO HQ

09:19 21.12.2021
Three Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid enemy hostile actions in Donbas

Three Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid enemy hostile actions in Donbas

13:48 17.12.2021
One KIA, one WIA amid five ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA amid five ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

18:34 16.12.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas

16:48 06.12.2021
Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

15:50 04.12.2021
ICRC transfers over 314 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories - JFO HQ

ICRC transfers over 314 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories - JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

Zelensky approves timing of military dismissal, conduct of conscriptions for military service in 2022

Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Zelensky, Blinken discuss settlement in Donbas, further talks with Russia – Department of State

SBI confirms searches under investigation of coal supplies from occupied territories of Donbas

LATEST

Ukravtodor plans to eliminate all dangerous places on roads by 2024

Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

Putin, Biden to discuss agenda of recent virtual summit, topical aspects of security guarantee talks due in Jan in phone call on Thursday

Zelensky approves timing of military dismissal, conduct of conscriptions for military service in 2022

SBI reports suspicion to commander of militants, who led shelling on Ukrainian positions in Luhansk region

Woman injured in hospital fire in Kosiv died

State TV, Radio Committee forbids import of five children's books containing Russian propaganda

Zelensky presents Order of Gold Star to relatives of deceased military men

Zelensky on talk with Blinken: Agreed to continue consultations to achieve peace

Zelensky, Blinken discuss settlement in Donbas, further talks with Russia – Department of State

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD