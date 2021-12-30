No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours
Russian mercenaries have not violated the ceasefire in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) as of 17:00 Thursday.
"Since Thursday midnight, no violation of the ceasefire has been recorded by the armed formations of the Russian Federation. Units of the Joint Forces are controlling the situation and continue to carry out tasks to repel and contain the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the Joint Forces Operations said on its Facebook page.