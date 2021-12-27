Trucks with 28 tonnes of humanitarian aid enter ORDLO via Schastia checkpoint

On Monday, over 28 tonnes of humanitarian cargo from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) was delivered to the temporarily occupied territory through the Schastia entry-exit checkpoint (Luhansk region).

"The trucks were carrying construction materials, medical supplies and computer equipment," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine press service said on Monday.

The movement along the road corridor through the Schastia entry-exit checkpoint for citizens who intend to cross the contact line remains blocked by the occupation fighters, the Border Guard Service said.