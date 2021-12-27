Facts

17:19 27.12.2021

Trucks with 28 tonnes of humanitarian aid enter ORDLO via Schastia checkpoint

1 min read
Trucks with 28 tonnes of humanitarian aid enter ORDLO via Schastia checkpoint

On Monday, over 28 tonnes of humanitarian cargo from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) was delivered to the temporarily occupied territory through the Schastia entry-exit checkpoint (Luhansk region).

"The trucks were carrying construction materials, medical supplies and computer equipment," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine press service said on Monday.

The movement along the road corridor through the Schastia entry-exit checkpoint for citizens who intend to cross the contact line remains blocked by the occupation fighters, the Border Guard Service said.

Tags: #humanitarian_aid
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:19 20.10.2021
European Commission announces allocation of additional EUR 3.5 mln in humanitarian aid to residents of Donbas

European Commission announces allocation of additional EUR 3.5 mln in humanitarian aid to residents of Donbas

15:28 24.07.2021
ICRC transfers almost 76 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories – Border Guard Service

ICRC transfers almost 76 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories – Border Guard Service

19:06 19.05.2021
Latvia donates humanitarian aid to residents of Donbas who suffered from Russian aggression

Latvia donates humanitarian aid to residents of Donbas who suffered from Russian aggression

18:29 07.05.2021
Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to India due to difficult situation with COVID-19 – Zelensky

Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to India due to difficult situation with COVID-19 – Zelensky

16:59 22.03.2021
Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine calls for safe delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by conflict

Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine calls for safe delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by conflict

18:18 05.01.2021
Cabinet allocates UAH 20 mln for provision of humanitarian aid to Croatia

Cabinet allocates UAH 20 mln for provision of humanitarian aid to Croatia

17:40 15.09.2020
Austria to provide additional EUR 1 mln in humanitarian aid for eastern Ukraine – Kurz

Austria to provide additional EUR 1 mln in humanitarian aid for eastern Ukraine – Kurz

18:50 18.08.2020
Flight with humanitarian aid from Ukraine to fly to Beirut on Wed morning - ambassador to Lebanon

Flight with humanitarian aid from Ukraine to fly to Beirut on Wed morning - ambassador to Lebanon

17:06 05.05.2020
India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

12:02 14.12.2019
ICRC sends one truck of humanitarian aid to Donbas – Border Guard Service

ICRC sends one truck of humanitarian aid to Donbas – Border Guard Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

LATEST

Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

NATO Secretary General expects to convene Russia-NATO Council on Jan 12

Sea of ​​Azov may become springboard for Russia-Ukraine possible armed conflict – media

Shuliak on joining faction members to MFO 'Reasonable Politics:' Let them hand over mandate, create own political brands

Regional organizations to nominate candidates for Servants of People disciplinary commission, congress to approve its composition – Shuliak

Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD