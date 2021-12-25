Facts

12:02 25.12.2021

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire 5 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded over past day

1 min read
Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire 5 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded over past day

Over the past day, Russian occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire 5 times, one Ukrainian serviceman was wounded, while since the beginning of the current day, the silence has been maintained, the press service of the JFO headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on December 24, five violations of the ceasefire were recorded on the part of Russian occupation forces, two of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements ... As a result of the enemy's actions, one soldier of the joint forces was wounded. The soldier is in a hospital. His state of health is of moderate severity," the headquarters said on Facebook.

