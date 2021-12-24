U.S. together with NATO ready to interact with Russia on security guarantees, discuss problems - Ambassador Sullivan

The United States together with NATO stands ready to interact with Russia on security guarantees, U.S. Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said.

Sullivan said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper that Washington has reviewed the documents received from Russia and stands ready together with its NATO allies and partners to interact with the Russian authorities and to discuss the problems voiced by Russia. Moreover, the U.S.' partners in Europe and all those who are concerned about security in Europe look forward to interaction with the Russian government on these issues, the ambassador said.

This readiness for interaction is in line with the June meeting of the U.S. and Russian leaders and matches U.S. President Joe Biden's philosophy that he wants to be straightforward and transparent with Russian President Vladimir Putin and with the Russian side as a whole, he said.

Russia and U.S. are rapidly moving forward in this urgent issue dealing with Donbas and Ukraine, Sullivan said.

The U.S. has been insisting on a de-escalation since it itself initiated this discussion during CIA Director William Burns' visit in early November, he said.