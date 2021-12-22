Facts

09:23 22.12.2021

Coronavirus morbidity growing in Ukraine for two consecutive days

1 min read
Coronavirus morbidity growing in Ukraine for two consecutive days

Ukraine has registered 6,363 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, December 21, Ukraine has recorded 6,363 new cases of COVID-19 (including 534 children and 208 medical workers); in the past 24 hours, 2,241 persons have been hospitalized, 301 have died, and 19,494 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,623,079 coronavirus infections, including 3,376,899 recoveries and 93,909 deaths.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:39 21.12.2021
Six Ukrainian regions passing to 'yellow' epidemiological zone

Six Ukrainian regions passing to 'yellow' epidemiological zone

16:56 21.12.2021
Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

Ukraine harvests 84 mln tonnes of grain, 22.6 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2021 – minister

10:17 20.12.2021
Daily COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,536 in Ukraine

Daily COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,536 in Ukraine

12:35 18.12.2021
Some 7,503 new COVID-19 cases, 18,534 recoveries, 288 deaths reported per day in Ukraine

Some 7,503 new COVID-19 cases, 18,534 recoveries, 288 deaths reported per day in Ukraine

11:27 18.12.2021
First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant recorded in Ukraine

First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant recorded in Ukraine

12:40 17.12.2021
Ukraine to receive 50 Airbus helicopters in 2022 – Monastyrsky

Ukraine to receive 50 Airbus helicopters in 2022 – Monastyrsky

10:40 17.12.2021
NATO issues statement in connection with build-up of Russia's military presence on Ukraine's border

NATO issues statement in connection with build-up of Russia's military presence on Ukraine's border

10:04 17.12.2021
Ukraine ready to fulfill Minsk accords, but Russia should start with agreements of Normandy format 2019 summit on security – Kuleba

Ukraine ready to fulfill Minsk accords, but Russia should start with agreements of Normandy format 2019 summit on security – Kuleba

09:52 17.12.2021
EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

09:30 17.12.2021
Ukraine registers 8,899 new cases of COVID-19, 328 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 8,899 new cases of COVID-19, 328 deaths in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

One person dies, two injured, 56 evacuated due to fire in hotel in Vinnytsia region

Commission fails to vote for Klymenko's candidacy for post of SAPO head

Commission announces assessment results of candidates' interviews for administrative positions in SAPO

Six Ukrainian regions passing to 'yellow' epidemiological zone

Kyiv to host NATO exercises on cybersecurity for first time in early 2022 – Stefanishyna

LATEST

COVID-19 vaccination points to be closed on Jan 1-2

HACC arrests ex-board chairman of PrivatBank Dubilet in absentia

Stefanchuk to call on speakers of world parliaments to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Saakashvili unwell, unable to attend court hearing - lawyer

Each close relative of those killed in MH17 disaster should be paid EUR 40,000 – Dutch prosecutor general

One person dies, two injured, 56 evacuated due to fire in hotel in Vinnytsia region

Commission fails to vote for Klymenko's candidacy for post of SAPO head

Ambassador to Germany: Hopefully Scholz realizes full responsibility of Germany for making Normandy Process effective

Commission announces assessment results of candidates' interviews for administrative positions in SAPO

Kyiv to host NATO exercises on cybersecurity for first time in early 2022 – Stefanishyna

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD