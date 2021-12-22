Coronavirus morbidity growing in Ukraine for two consecutive days

Ukraine has registered 6,363 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, December 21, Ukraine has recorded 6,363 new cases of COVID-19 (including 534 children and 208 medical workers); in the past 24 hours, 2,241 persons have been hospitalized, 301 have died, and 19,494 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,623,079 coronavirus infections, including 3,376,899 recoveries and 93,909 deaths.