11:45 20.12.2021

Cabinet to negotiate with each country separately after adoption of law on multiple citizenship – Arakhamia

Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia says that after the Verkhovna Rada adopts the presidential bill on multiple citizenship, the Cabinet of Ministers will negotiate with each country separately.

"It is important that the bill gives the Cabinet of Ministers the right to draw up a list of countries whose citizens can have multiple citizenship. That is, we adopt a common framework law, and then the Cabinet of Ministers agrees at a bilateral meeting with the government of a particular state," Arakhamia said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

He specified that the Cabinet of Ministers will negotiate with each country separately, after which bilateral agreements will be signed.

"And so, step by step, we will conclude agreements with those states that have large Ukrainian diasporas - Portugal, Argentina, Canada, Australia, USA, Italy. When signing bilateral agreements, the peculiarities of the laws of these countries will be taken into account," Arakhamia said.

Interfax-Ukraine
