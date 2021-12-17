Zelensky gathering Ukrainian diplomats in Carpathians on Dec 21-22

The annual conference of ambassadors of Ukraine under the slogan "Diplomacy 30. Strategy of a strong state" will be held in Ivano-Frankivsk region on December 21-22.

The event will be opened by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who will outline to the Ukrainian ambassadors the key tasks of the Strategy of Ukraine's foreign policy, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will sum up the diplomatic results of 2021 and talk about the priorities of the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in 2022. These will be the further strengthening of the proactive foreign policy of our state, countering Russian aggression, opening new foreign markets for Ukrainian exporters and attracting foreign investment, protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad, simplifying the conditions for their travel to different countries of the world.

On the second day of the conference, plenary sessions will be held with the participation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov.

The guest of honor of the conference will be Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Zbigniew Rau, who will address the ambassadors of Ukraine.

New Federal Foreign Minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock will also address with a video message to the conference participants.