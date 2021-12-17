Facts

11:28 17.12.2021

Zelensky gathering Ukrainian diplomats in Carpathians on Dec 21-22

2 min read
Zelensky gathering Ukrainian diplomats in Carpathians on Dec 21-22

The annual conference of ambassadors of Ukraine under the slogan "Diplomacy 30. Strategy of a strong state" will be held in Ivano-Frankivsk region on December 21-22.

The event will be opened by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who will outline to the Ukrainian ambassadors the key tasks of the Strategy of Ukraine's foreign policy, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will sum up the diplomatic results of 2021 and talk about the priorities of the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in 2022. These will be the further strengthening of the proactive foreign policy of our state, countering Russian aggression, opening new foreign markets for Ukrainian exporters and attracting foreign investment, protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad, simplifying the conditions for their travel to different countries of the world.

On the second day of the conference, plenary sessions will be held with the participation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov.

The guest of honor of the conference will be Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Zbigniew Rau, who will address the ambassadors of Ukraine.

New Federal Foreign Minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock will also address with a video message to the conference participants.

Tags: #zelensky #ambassadors
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:18 15.12.2021
Zelensky, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation, Ukraine's Euro-integration, Euro-Atlantic aspirations in Brussels

Zelensky, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation, Ukraine's Euro-integration, Euro-Atlantic aspirations in Brussels

15:56 15.12.2021
Zelensky invites President of Azerbaijan to host Kyiv-Ankara-Baku summit in Feb

Zelensky invites President of Azerbaijan to host Kyiv-Ankara-Baku summit in Feb

10:14 15.12.2021
Zelensky to visit Brussels on Dec 15-16 to participate in Eastern Partnership Summit

Zelensky to visit Brussels on Dec 15-16 to participate in Eastern Partnership Summit

14:43 14.12.2021
Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

12:32 14.12.2021
Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

11:40 14.12.2021
Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelensky

Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelensky

11:26 11.12.2021
Zelensky does not exclude possibility of holding referendum on Donbas, Crimea

Zelensky does not exclude possibility of holding referendum on Donbas, Crimea

09:06 11.12.2021
Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

16:44 10.12.2021
Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

10:57 10.12.2021
White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO issues statement in connection with build-up of Russia's military presence on Ukraine's border

Ukraine ready to fulfill Minsk accords, but Russia should start with agreements of Normandy format 2019 summit on security – Kuleba

EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

Ukraine registers 8,899 new cases of COVID-19, 328 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas

LATEST

NATO issues statement in connection with build-up of Russia's military presence on Ukraine's border

Ukraine ready to fulfill Minsk accords, but Russia should start with agreements of Normandy format 2019 summit on security – Kuleba

EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

Ukraine registers 8,899 new cases of COVID-19, 328 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas

Israeli govt to donate 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine

Ukraine accepts two more out of eight contracted coal batches from USA, Colombia

Kyiv City State Administration to be highlighted by Crimean Tatar ornament 'Örnek' on Dec 16-17

Working group created in Rada to amend Constitution on decentralization

Borrell: EU countries can easily reach consensus on new sanctions against Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD