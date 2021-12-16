Facts

09:29 16.12.2021

EU acknowledges European aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova – declaration

European Union leaders have acknowledged the European aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, according to a declaration adopted at the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels on Wednesday.

In May of this year, three Eastern Partnership member countries - Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova - declared their commitment to integration with the EU, signing a memorandum in Kyiv to establish the Associated Trio.

"In this context, we acknowledge the European aspirations and the European choice of the partners concerned, as stated in the Association Agreements," the joint declaration, titled "Recovery, Resilience and Reform", said.

The EU and all interested partners will explore options for enhanced sectoral cooperation, "including, but not limited to, the areas of the twin green and digital transitions, connectivity, energy security, justice and home affairs, strategic communication and healthcare."

At the same time, the EU continues to stress "the importance of the principle of inclusivity, providing equal access to opportunities and resources to all interested partners."

Interfax-Ukraine
