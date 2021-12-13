Facts

10:12 13.12.2021

Stefanchuk backs idea of online voting in Rada

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk supports the idea of introducing an online voting system in the Ukrainian parliament.

"When two years ago I suggested the idea of the possibility of online voting in the Rada, many colleagues immediately perceived it negatively, saying that this is wrong, that this is a humiliation of the rights of the opposition. But it must be borne in mind that there are a number of challenges in the world today that we cannot predict. For example, it may happen that due to a pandemic 226 deputies will not gather in parliament or something will happen to the premises as a result of some conditional military aggression on 5 Hrushevskoho Street. We are the only legislative body, and we have no other option as to get together if something happens and take an important decision for the state. It is also possible to limit the list of decisions that can be presented in this way," the chairman said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

However, he stressed that online voting is a technical issue.

"I think the Minister of Digital Transformation will soon present a concept: how he sees it, and what technical solutions are needed for this. If we have a guarantee from leading companies and a technical solution that will be trusted, then it is worth trying to start implementing at some level. It is important to have a replacement solution in critical situations," Stefanchuk specified.

Tags: #online #voting #stefanchuk
