British, US Foreign Ministers discuss support for Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that before the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting, she discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issues related to support for Ukraine.

"Met Secretary of State Blinken in Liverpool for G7 following the successful Summit for Democracy. We discussed support for Ukraine in face of Russian aggression, importance of reliable and honest investment into developing countries, and stopping [actions of] Iran acquiring nuclear weapons," the Foreign Secretary said on Twitter.

Earlier, the media outlets reported that at the meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers, issues related to Russian policy towards Ukraine and the so-called threats of a possible Russian "invasion" would be discussed.

The meeting is scheduled for December 11-12 in Liverpool.