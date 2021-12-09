Facts

13:06 09.12.2021

Venediktova discusses experience, prospects of cooperation in law enforcement in USA

Venediktova discusses experience, prospects of cooperation in law enforcement in USA

As part of a working trip to the United States, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova met with U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. and his adviser on international affairs Bruce Swartz, during which the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between Kyiv and Washington in combating crime.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) press service of Ukraine on Thursday, this trip is the first visit of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General to the United States since 2002.

During the meeting, representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice noted the high level and close interaction between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Prosecutor General's Office.

The United States and Ukraine are parties to the bilateral Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, and both countries are actively using it for investigations and prosecutions.

"Extraordinary cooperation between our countries is developing quite dynamically, over the past year we extradited as many people to the United States as in the previous four years combined. And I am convinced that we will continue to act smoothly and effectively within the criminal proceedings," Prosecutor General Venediktova said.

The PGO said their American colleagues highly appreciated the support of Ukrainian law enforcement officers in conducting international operations to counter cybercrime.

"We already have a history of common victories in ending hacker groups and international fraudulent schemes. These are major law enforcement operations that have a global impact, such as the international operation to expose a hacker group that distributed the Emotet malware," Venediktova said.

She said the Ukrainian PGO is open to the development of cooperation in cybersecurity, joint projects to protect intellectual property, combat environmental crimes and human trafficking.

"The PGO is also working with partners and U.S. experts on a functional analysis of all levels of the prosecutor's office in Ukraine and the Concept for the Development of Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Agencies," the PGO said.

Tags: #usa #venediktova #pgo
