Facts

17:26 08.12.2021

Plenković on Biden-Putin talk: messages given to de-escalate conflict

1 min read
Plenković on Biden-Putin talk: messages given to de-escalate conflict

Croatian Prime Ministers Andrej Plenković believes that during the conversation between U.S. President Joseph Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, messages were given aimed at de-escalating the conflict.

"We discussed the first information that appeared in the media space, a videoconference held between President Biden and President Putin. It seems to me that it is good that this conversation took place. Messages were given that were sent in order to de-escalate the conflict and to resolve everything through diplomatic means," Plenković said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The prime minister said that Croatia wants peace and dialogue for Ukraine, as well as that there are no victims and destabilization.

The official also said the Croatian side will learn more about the details of the conversation between Biden and Putin after consultations with partners.

Tags: #biden #plenkovic
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:21 08.12.2021
PMs of Ukraine, Croatia discuss strengthening cooperation between countries on trade, tourism, digitalization

PMs of Ukraine, Croatia discuss strengthening cooperation between countries on trade, tourism, digitalization

09:12 08.12.2021
Biden warns Putin about 'strong economic, other measures' in case of military escalation with Ukraine - White House

Biden warns Putin about 'strong economic, other measures' in case of military escalation with Ukraine - White House

10:25 07.12.2021
Biden speaks to leaders of France, Germany, Italy, UK before calling Putin – White House

Biden speaks to leaders of France, Germany, Italy, UK before calling Putin – White House

18:51 03.12.2021
Biden promises measures to make it difficult for Russia to implement aggressive plans against Ukraine

Biden promises measures to make it difficult for Russia to implement aggressive plans against Ukraine

11:46 27.11.2021
Biden says he is likely to talk to Putin and Zelensky

Biden says he is likely to talk to Putin and Zelensky

13:16 02.11.2021
Zelensky, Biden discuss security situation in Donbas at conference in Glasgow

Zelensky, Biden discuss security situation in Donbas at conference in Glasgow

09:29 06.09.2021
Ukraine expecting Biden's visit, but not this year

Ukraine expecting Biden's visit, but not this year

14:39 02.09.2021
Zelensky confident of Biden's visit to Ukraine

Zelensky confident of Biden's visit to Ukraine

18:57 01.09.2021
Biden looks forward to meeting with Zelensky to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

Biden looks forward to meeting with Zelensky to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

12:28 01.09.2021
Biden should seize on Zelensky meeting as opportunity to start rebuilding America's reputation as ally that keeps its pledges - FT

Biden should seize on Zelensky meeting as opportunity to start rebuilding America's reputation as ally that keeps its pledges - FT

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

Erdogan announces Ankara's readiness to help reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine

United States to step up military aid to Ukraine in case Russia invades - White House

LATEST

UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

Erdogan announces Ankara's readiness to help reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Saakashvili allowed to watch TV, continuing therapy – lawyer

Venice Commission postpones consideration of anti-oligarchic bill to end of January – Sovhyria

Arakhamia: United States will never agree with Russia's requirements, incl on Ukraine-NATO issue

Ukrainian FM to visit UK on Dec 8-9

USA working on complete financial isolation of Russia in case of its invasion of Ukraine – Nuland

Ukraine supports Biden's call for Putin to return to diplomacy, ensure de-escalation – Podoliak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD