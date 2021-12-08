Plenković on Biden-Putin talk: messages given to de-escalate conflict

Croatian Prime Ministers Andrej Plenković believes that during the conversation between U.S. President Joseph Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, messages were given aimed at de-escalating the conflict.

"We discussed the first information that appeared in the media space, a videoconference held between President Biden and President Putin. It seems to me that it is good that this conversation took place. Messages were given that were sent in order to de-escalate the conflict and to resolve everything through diplomatic means," Plenković said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The prime minister said that Croatia wants peace and dialogue for Ukraine, as well as that there are no victims and destabilization.

The official also said the Croatian side will learn more about the details of the conversation between Biden and Putin after consultations with partners.