Facts

11:18 08.12.2021

USA working on complete financial isolation of Russia in case of its invasion of Ukraine – Nuland

1 min read
USA working on complete financial isolation of Russia in case of its invasion of Ukraine – Nuland

Washington is working on an option that provides for the complete financial isolation of Russia from the global financial system in the event of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said at a hearing in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Nuland said at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, answering a question about possible measures against Russia, that they had been discussing the measures that would be tantamount to complete financial isolation of Russia from the global financial system with all the consequences for Russian business and people, for their ability to travel and for trade.

She added that all possible options are being considered.

Tags: #nuland
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:40 08.12.2021
USA expects Nord Stream 2 to stop if Russia attacks Ukraine – Nuland

USA expects Nord Stream 2 to stop if Russia attacks Ukraine – Nuland

17:50 26.10.2021
Kuleba denies info that Nuland discussed in Moscow granting special status to ORDLO by Ukraine

Kuleba denies info that Nuland discussed in Moscow granting special status to ORDLO by Ukraine

15:12 11.09.2021
United States calls on sides to come together on refreshing Naftogaz board, its CEO – Nuland

United States calls on sides to come together on refreshing Naftogaz board, its CEO – Nuland

10:01 24.06.2021
Yermak, Nuland discuss details of Zelensky's visit to United States – President's Office

Yermak, Nuland discuss details of Zelensky's visit to United States – President's Office

11:16 18.06.2021
U.S. does not intend to weaken or lift sanctions against Russia – Nuland

U.S. does not intend to weaken or lift sanctions against Russia – Nuland

12:16 04.05.2021
Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

15:13 06.10.2016
Kremlin spokesman on Surkov-Nuland talks: Understanding that Kyiv not complying with Minsk Agreements growing

Kremlin spokesman on Surkov-Nuland talks: Understanding that Kyiv not complying with Minsk Agreements growing

10:21 04.10.2016
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Nuland to visit Moscow shortly

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Nuland to visit Moscow shortly

13:15 24.06.2016
Surkov and Nuland discuss Donbas ceasefire, artillery withdrawal and access for OSCE monitors

Surkov and Nuland discuss Donbas ceasefire, artillery withdrawal and access for OSCE monitors

12:52 23.06.2016
Poroshenko, Nuland discuss topics of upcoming negotiations of Ukrainian, U.S. presidents in Warsaw

Poroshenko, Nuland discuss topics of upcoming negotiations of Ukrainian, U.S. presidents in Warsaw

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

Erdogan announces Ankara's readiness to help reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine

United States to step up military aid to Ukraine in case Russia invades - White House

LATEST

UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

Plenković on Biden-Putin talk: messages given to de-escalate conflict

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

PMs of Ukraine, Croatia discuss strengthening cooperation between countries on trade, tourism, digitalization

Erdogan announces Ankara's readiness to help reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Saakashvili allowed to watch TV, continuing therapy – lawyer

Venice Commission postpones consideration of anti-oligarchic bill to end of January – Sovhyria

Arakhamia: United States will never agree with Russia's requirements, incl on Ukraine-NATO issue

Ukrainian FM to visit UK on Dec 8-9

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD