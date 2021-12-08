Facts

Ukraine supports Biden's call for Putin to return to diplomacy, ensure de-escalation – Podoliak

Ukraine supports the call of U.S. President Joseph Biden addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to return to diplomatic tools and ensure de-escalation in the region, adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said after the end of negotiations between Biden and Putin.

"We will continue to coordinate with the American side to achieve concrete results in the interests of Ukraine. We are grateful to President Biden for his unshakable support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for clear efforts to unite states to protect international law and to stabilize the situation, in particular, in our region," Podoliak said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

He noted that "the talks between Presidents Biden and Putin did not bring sensation and became, rather, an interim analysis of what is happening in that part of the global agenda that concerns the United States, America's allies and partners.

