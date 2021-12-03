Facts

17:39 03.12.2021

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire six times in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine from the beginning of the day to 17.00 on Friday, three of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

"As a result of hostile actions, one serviceman of the Joint Forces was wounded. The soldier received medical assistance, he was evacuated to a hospital. His health condition is satisfactory. The Ukrainian defenders returned fire, not using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, and forced the enemy to stop shelling," the JFO said on the Facebook page.

The enemy fired on Friday from the MT-12 anti-tank gun, 82 mm mortars, 122 mm artillery, heavy machine guns, BMP-1 weapons, grenade launchers of various systems and other small arms.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:31 02.12.2021
Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas over past day

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas over past day

15:24 01.12.2021
Servant of People supports idea of Ukraine-Russia ​​direct talks between on Donbas – Arakhamia

Servant of People supports idea of Ukraine-Russia ​​direct talks between on Donbas – Arakhamia

13:33 01.12.2021
Podoliak: Result of negotiations on Donbas, not format, is priority for Ukraine

Podoliak: Result of negotiations on Donbas, not format, is priority for Ukraine

10:13 30.11.2021
Two servicemen, one civilian wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas - JFO HQ

Two servicemen, one civilian wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas - JFO HQ

19:07 26.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

14:58 26.11.2021
Zelensky expecting Putin's public statement refuting Russia's plans for escalation in Donbas

Zelensky expecting Putin's public statement refuting Russia's plans for escalation in Donbas

11:21 25.11.2021
Security situation in Donbas is highly volatile – OSCE Special Rep in Ukraine, TCG

Security situation in Donbas is highly volatile – OSCE Special Rep in Ukraine, TCG

18:52 23.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid three enemy attacks in Donbas

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid three enemy attacks in Donbas

17:48 22.11.2021
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire 4 times in Donbas, one Ukrainian military wounded

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire 4 times in Donbas, one Ukrainian military wounded

12:36 22.11.2021
Russia-led forces fire at Ukrainian positions three times since midnight, one soldier wounded

Russia-led forces fire at Ukrainian positions three times since midnight, one soldier wounded

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden promises measures to make it difficult for Russia to implement aggressive plans against Ukraine

Largest nativity scene in Europe planned for Christmas in Kyiv – local authorities

Some 94,300 Russian troops deployed on Russia's territory, Ukraine's temporary occupied territories may be involved in escalation – Reznikov

Ukrainian prosecutor general to expedite investigation of over 200 cases related to certain oligarch

Ukraine's intelligence says late January most probable time for Russia's escalation on Ukraine's territory – Reznikov

LATEST

Biden promises measures to make it difficult for Russia to implement aggressive plans against Ukraine

Kuleba proposes to make Ukraine regional hub for OSCE activities to protect human rights, develop civil society

Largest nativity scene in Europe planned for Christmas in Kyiv – local authorities

State defense procurement order fulfilled at 85% of plan - Minister Reznikov

Some 94,300 Russian troops deployed on Russia's territory, Ukraine's temporary occupied territories may be involved in escalation – Reznikov

Ukrainian prosecutor general to expedite investigation of over 200 cases related to certain oligarch

Analogue of NSPA to be created in Defense Ministry – Reznikov

Ukraine moving to practical stage of construction of two naval bases in Berdiansk, Ochakov – Reznikov

Ukraine's intelligence says late January most probable time for Russia's escalation on Ukraine's territory – Reznikov

Ukraine sees 13,777 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD