Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire six times in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine from the beginning of the day to 17.00 on Friday, three of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

"As a result of hostile actions, one serviceman of the Joint Forces was wounded. The soldier received medical assistance, he was evacuated to a hospital. His health condition is satisfactory. The Ukrainian defenders returned fire, not using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, and forced the enemy to stop shelling," the JFO said on the Facebook page.

The enemy fired on Friday from the MT-12 anti-tank gun, 82 mm mortars, 122 mm artillery, heavy machine guns, BMP-1 weapons, grenade launchers of various systems and other small arms.