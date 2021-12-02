Facts

15:24 02.12.2021

EU Council decides to provide Ukraine with EUR 31 mln for strengthening defense within framework of European Peace Facility

EU Council approved the decision to provide EUR 31 million for strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities within the newly established European Peace Facility. We highly appreciate this step which reaffirms the strategic Ukraine-EU relations, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The package will include material and technical assistance for the development and capacity building of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the spheres of medicine, engineering capabilities, demining activities, mobility and logistics, cybersecurity," Kuleba tweeted on Thursday.

According to the minister, Ukrainian diplomacy "persistently and systematically worked to achieve this result and, finally, we have a positive decision thanks to a long and fruitful discussion of Ukrainian diplomats with the institutions of the European Union and its member states."

"We highly appreciate this step, which once again attested to the strategic nature of Ukraine-EU relations," Kuleba said.

Tags: #eu #euro #ukraine
