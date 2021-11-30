Two servicemen, one civilian wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas - JFO HQ

Two servicemen and one civilian have been wounded as a result of shelling attacks in Donbas over the past day, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said on Tuesday morning.

"As a result of hostile actions, two servicemen of the Joint Forces have been wounded. The soldiers were placed in a hospital. The health of the wounded is satisfactory," the report says.

As noted, over the past day, eight violations of the ceasefire regime by the Russian occupation forces have been recorded, two of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

"In the direction of Stanytsia Luhanska, the enemy was firing from artillery of 122 mm caliber. The outskirts of the settlement fell under shelling. One civilian was wounded," the headquarters said.

In the area of Svitlodarsk and Starohnativka, the enemy opened fire from automatic easel grenade launchers. Not far from Novo-Oleksandrivka, mercenaries fired from anti-tank, under-barrel grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms. In the direction of the settlement of Stary Aidar, Russian mercenaries used 120 mm mortars. Near Novoluhanske, the enemy opened fire twice, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms.

"As of 7:00 on November 30, no violation of the ceasefire by the Russian occupation forces was recorded," the report says.