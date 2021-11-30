Facts

10:13 30.11.2021

Two servicemen, one civilian wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas - JFO HQ

2 min read
Two servicemen, one civilian wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas - JFO HQ

Two servicemen and one civilian have been wounded as a result of shelling attacks in Donbas over the past day, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said on Tuesday morning.

"As a result of hostile actions, two servicemen of the Joint Forces have been wounded. The soldiers were placed in a hospital. The health of the wounded is satisfactory," the report says.

As noted, over the past day, eight violations of the ceasefire regime by the Russian occupation forces have been recorded, two of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

"In the direction of Stanytsia Luhanska, the enemy was firing from artillery of 122 mm caliber. The outskirts of the settlement fell under shelling. One civilian was wounded," the headquarters said.

In the area of Svitlodarsk and Starohnativka, the enemy opened fire from automatic easel grenade launchers. Not far from Novo-Oleksandrivka, mercenaries fired from anti-tank, under-barrel grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms. In the direction of the settlement of Stary Aidar, Russian mercenaries used 120 mm mortars. Near Novoluhanske, the enemy opened fire twice, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms.

"As of 7:00 on November 30, no violation of the ceasefire by the Russian occupation forces was recorded," the report says.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:07 26.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

14:58 26.11.2021
Zelensky expecting Putin's public statement refuting Russia's plans for escalation in Donbas

Zelensky expecting Putin's public statement refuting Russia's plans for escalation in Donbas

11:21 25.11.2021
Security situation in Donbas is highly volatile – OSCE Special Rep in Ukraine, TCG

Security situation in Donbas is highly volatile – OSCE Special Rep in Ukraine, TCG

18:52 23.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid three enemy attacks in Donbas

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid three enemy attacks in Donbas

17:48 22.11.2021
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire 4 times in Donbas, one Ukrainian military wounded

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire 4 times in Donbas, one Ukrainian military wounded

12:36 22.11.2021
Russia-led forces fire at Ukrainian positions three times since midnight, one soldier wounded

Russia-led forces fire at Ukrainian positions three times since midnight, one soldier wounded

12:55 19.11.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shooting in Donbas - JFO HQ

10:23 18.11.2021
Four servicemen wounded, another one receives combat injury amid shelling in Donbas

Four servicemen wounded, another one receives combat injury amid shelling in Donbas

17:37 12.11.2021
Two Ukrainian soldiers killed by unknown device in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed by unknown device in Donbas – JFO HQ

17:23 12.11.2021
More than 2,000 Russian troops in Donbas - Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

More than 2,000 Russian troops in Donbas - Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian MFA recommends refraining from travel to some African countries due to spread of Omicron COVID-19 strain

Ukraine sees further decline in daily COVID-19 morbidity

Burba wants to sue for charge of disclosing classified info

Zelensky on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We are nation that cannot be conquered even by total famine

Ukraine sees 14,200 new cases of COVID-19, 568 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

LATEST

German Ambassador to Ukraine: de-oligarchization law can only be first step in fight against oligarchs

Saakashvili says he returned to Georgia as he could no longer see his country 'break apart'

Ukraine to welcome any efforts that can help end war – Kuleba

Positive dynamics of COVID-19 incidence observed for fourth week in row in Ukraine

Some 17% of Ukrainians do not use digital services, have no Internet access – UNDP study

Opposition sporadically blocking highway near Tbilisi City Court where Saakashvili trial in progress

Normandy format must be preserved – Feldhusen

Ukrainian MFA recommends refraining from travel to some African countries due to spread of Omicron COVID-19 strain

G7 ambassadors urge to avoid situation with absence of new NABU director

Rada registers bill on admission of foreign armed forces to Ukraine's territory for conducting exercises in 2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD