Ukrainian MFA recommends refraining from travel to some African countries due to spread of Omicron COVID-19 strain

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

"Ukrainians who are on the territory of these countries must strictly observe anti-epidemic requirements, immediately contact local medical institutions in case of symptoms of the disease, be prepared for additional quarantine restrictions upon arrival in Ukraine," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.