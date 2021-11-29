Facts

12:56 29.11.2021

Ukrainian MFA recommends refraining from travel to some African countries due to spread of Omicron COVID-19 strain

1 min read
Ukrainian MFA recommends refraining from travel to some African countries due to spread of Omicron COVID-19 strain

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

"Ukrainians who are on the territory of these countries must strictly observe anti-epidemic requirements, immediately contact local medical institutions in case of symptoms of the disease, be prepared for additional quarantine restrictions upon arrival in Ukraine," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #recommend #omicron #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:23 16.11.2021
Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

11:15 25.10.2021
Ukraine counts on UN joining Crimea Platform – MFA

Ukraine counts on UN joining Crimea Platform – MFA

16:52 21.10.2021
Ukraine ready to admit ICRC to Russian fighter Kosyak – MFA

Ukraine ready to admit ICRC to Russian fighter Kosyak – MFA

10:58 21.10.2021
Ukrainian Consulate General in Istanbul checks data on detention of Ukrainian in Turkey – MFA

Ukrainian Consulate General in Istanbul checks data on detention of Ukrainian in Turkey – MFA

13:27 14.10.2021
Ukrainian MFA protests over sending of 'humanitarian convoys' by Russia to Donbas across border section not controlled by Kyiv

Ukrainian MFA protests over sending of 'humanitarian convoys' by Russia to Donbas across border section not controlled by Kyiv

14:46 27.09.2021
Kyiv disappoined with Budapest's decision to sign contract with Russia for supply of gas bypassing Ukraine, shifts meeting of intergovt commission, to apply to EC – MFA

Kyiv disappoined with Budapest's decision to sign contract with Russia for supply of gas bypassing Ukraine, shifts meeting of intergovt commission, to apply to EC – MFA

14:53 21.08.2021
MFA of Ukraine protests against Russian sanctions imposed against Ukrainian citizens

MFA of Ukraine protests against Russian sanctions imposed against Ukrainian citizens

12:06 17.08.2021
MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

09:51 13.08.2021
Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians in Afghanistan immediately leave the country

Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians in Afghanistan immediately leave the country

12:46 10.08.2021
Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine sees further decline in daily COVID-19 morbidity

Burba wants to sue for charge of disclosing classified info

Zelensky on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We are nation that cannot be conquered even by total famine

Ukraine sees 14,200 new cases of COVID-19, 568 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

Part of five-story building destroyed by gas explosion in Nova Odesa - Emergency Service

LATEST

German Ambassador to Ukraine: de-oligarchization law can only be first step in fight against oligarchs

Saakashvili says he returned to Georgia as he could no longer see his country 'break apart'

Ukraine to welcome any efforts that can help end war – Kuleba

Positive dynamics of COVID-19 incidence observed for fourth week in row in Ukraine

Some 17% of Ukrainians do not use digital services, have no Internet access – UNDP study

Opposition sporadically blocking highway near Tbilisi City Court where Saakashvili trial in progress

Normandy format must be preserved – Feldhusen

G7 ambassadors urge to avoid situation with absence of new NABU director

Rada registers bill on admission of foreign armed forces to Ukraine's territory for conducting exercises in 2022

Diia users can now download the COVID vaccination certificate in PDF format

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD