Part of five-story building destroyed by gas explosion in Nova Odesa - Emergency Service

In the town of Nova Odesa (Mykolaiv region), in the corner part of a five-storey residential building (preliminary), there was an explosion of household gas, as a result of which the fourth and fifth floors were destroyed. Information about the victims and the injured is being clarified. According to preliminary information, two persons have been blocked on the fifth floor, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported.

A cynological group has been sent to the scene: three people, two dogs and one unit of equipment. Seventy-five rescuers and 14 units of equipment were involved from the State Emergency Service, it said on Telegram on Saturday.